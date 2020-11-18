City Hall: Should Lincoln streets or social programs receive new casino gambling revenue?

"It dipped drastically and then it came back pretty strong right after that," Kauffman said.

At Big Red Keno, the host of keno ball drawings that get simulcast locally, the regular crowds rarely shuffle in as they used to, said Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar general manager Han Chu.

"We didn’t even fill up on (Husker) gameday at all," Chu said, estimating maybe 15 people came.

He doesn't know just how much a casino at Lincoln Race Course would affect keno playing at his West O Street sports bar, but he has a hunch the effects won't be good.

Chu recently asked a couple of his regulars whether they'd still come and play keno when slot machines power up at the racetrack, and they said they'd go to the casino instead.

The initiative voters passed would implement a 20% tax on casino revenue and send 70% of that money into property tax relief, 2.5% to the state's general fund, 2.5% to support gambling addicts and the remaining 25% to local governments.

Lancaster County would receive an equal share as the city, and Deb Schorr, the most veteran Lancaster County commissioner, said she believes the county should also analyze the effects of gambling on keno revenue before pledging it to one cause or another.