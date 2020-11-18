City Hall: Should Lincoln streets or social programs receive new casino gambling revenue?

Casino gambling at Lincoln Race Course could bring nearly $1.9 million into the city of Lincoln's coffers annually once the slot machines turn on, according to a city estimate.
So just how should the city spend it?
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Beckius proposes putting at least half the money into street repairs.
"This new funding could ultimately replace the quarter-cent city sales tax and reduce our sales tax rate in the future as well,” Beckius said in a news release.
Fellow City Council candidate and current council member Sändra Washington believes the city should consider directing the money toward emergency response mental health services, shared community spaces such as parks and libraries and toward programs that support small businesses.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman said the administration would likely not earmark the money to a certain program right away and instead analyze trends and the stream's impact on keno funds.
The city receives a portion of keno funds and splits that money between parks and recreation, libraries and human services.
City keno funds totaled $5.7 million in 2019 before the pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants limited keno playing, City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman said.
"It dipped drastically and then it came back pretty strong right after that," Kauffman said.
At Big Red Keno, the host of keno ball drawings that get simulcast locally, the regular crowds rarely shuffle in as they used to, said Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar general manager Han Chu.
"We didn’t even fill up on (Husker) gameday at all," Chu said, estimating maybe 15 people came.
He doesn't know just how much a casino at Lincoln Race Course would affect keno playing at his West O Street sports bar, but he has a hunch the effects won't be good.
Chu recently asked a couple of his regulars whether they'd still come and play keno when slot machines power up at the racetrack, and they said they'd go to the casino instead.
The initiative voters passed would implement a 20% tax on casino revenue and send 70% of that money into property tax relief, 2.5% to the state's general fund, 2.5% to support gambling addicts and the remaining 25% to local governments.
Lancaster County would receive an equal share as the city, and Deb Schorr, the most veteran Lancaster County commissioner, said she believes the county should also analyze the effects of gambling on keno revenue before pledging it to one cause or another.
“It would behoove us to plan well to make sure the decisions are made for the longer term best interests of Lancaster County,” Schorr said.
Trying to find middle ground
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the diffused, rampant levels of community transmission of the coronavirus have forced health officials to focus on larger gatherings and broad restrictions for bars and youth sports instead of problem locations.
"It's frustrating to be left with these blunt instruments," Gaylor Baird said in an interview Tuesday on KLIN's morning show.
Earlier in the pandemic, health officials could pinpoint problematic outbreaks such as Smithfield meatpacking workers or returning travelers and warn them of transmission risk.
Coronavirus spread now is so pervasive that nearly two of every three cases cannot be attributed to another known case, the mayor said.
Contact tracers have detected some cases among sports teams, and health officials worry about those teams and families of team members traveling to other communities and carrying the coronavirus to and from their competitions, she said.
The new mandatory early closing for bars aims to keep those businesses open while preventing drinkers, particularly college students, from disregarding social distancing measures as has happened with late-night dance crowds, she said.
"We're trying to find some middle ground, recognizing that we have zero resources to support them if they do close," she said.
At Monday night's City Council meeting, SaRena Freet, the new owner of the Hot Mess bar in downtown, said she reopened the bar after staying closed for seven months because of the pandemic.
"Seeing as though we are not getting any meaningful support in the restaurant and bar industry, here I am opening, trying to navigate this as safely and as best I can," Freet said.
New Lincoln pandemic restrictions order bars to close early, delay high school winter sports for 3 weeks
Fast takes
$4.5 million — The amount the city wants to borrow to fund $1 million more in sidewalk repairs in the next year and $3.5 million to purchase new rigs for snow plows and material spreaders.
Negative — The results of Gaylor Baird's COVID-19 test, she said. The mayor began quarantining after her husband contracted the coronavirus. She comes out of quarantine later this week and has worked from home.
25 — The number of rented apartments in the newly opened, 98-unit Telegraph Flats building in the Telegraph District, according to the developer's attorney, Kent Seacrest.
Next week — When petitions in the LNK Recall effort are expected to go into circulation. Organizers are seeking to oust Gaylor Baird and City Council members James Michael Bowers, Richard Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward over pandemic actions they have taken.
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Tuesday issued a statement expressing gratitude for the leadership of city officials and opposing the recall effort. Recalls should be reserved for egregious violations of public trust, the board said.
“This attempt to recall the mayor and four district council members is not only unwarranted, it would be detrimental to our community's public health while also hindering economic recovery efforts,” the board said in a news release.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.