City Hall: Should city put any extra budget money toward after-school programs?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Councilwoman Sändra Washington has proposed allocating up to $100,000 to libraries and recreation centers to support after-school programs if increased property valuations generate enough extra tax dollars.

Washington said she was moved to propose the pandemic-related budget policy after Lincoln Public Schools said that several schools with the largest proportion of students from low-income families had some of the most requests opting for remote learning this fall.

"The reasons they're giving are that they don't have health insurance and they're concerned about their children contracting or carrying the virus home when their family circumstances are such that they wouldn't be able to financially bear the cost of that," Washington said.

While she recognizes the city and school district have separate budgets, she said the city could help provide those families safe places for children to do schoolwork outside of their home.

In an interview, Washington said the money could, for example, help pay for the libraries to open meeting spaces by supporting the staffing required to clean them after each use.