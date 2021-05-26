City Hall: Sharp Building in downtown Lincoln will use new TIF option

The Sharp Building, which has anchored a corner at 13th and M streets for a half-century before the phrase “tax-increment financing” entered city officials’ lexicon, will benefit from the newest iteration of the tool created as a driver of economic development.
The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a change to the Block 65 Redevelopment Plan that will allow an extension of TIF payback for the new owners of the building — who plan to make use of the financing tool to update the building built in 1927.
Renovation of the Sharp Building is among the first five projects expected to take advantage of a new law that allows developers whose projects sit in “extremely blighted” areas to pay back the tax-increment financing in 20 years instead of 15.
The others: The Gold’s Building project; NEBCO’s plans to build a three-story office building known as 2 Landmark Centre near 11th Street and Lincoln Mall; renovation of the block anchored by Pershing Center; and a project to build 36 apartments near 25th and Vine streets.
Tax-increment financing — created in 1978 — allows developers of projects in areas designated as blighted or extremely blighted to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, such as site acquisition, demolition costs and streetscape improvements.
Developers either get a loan or sell a bond and then divert the additional property taxes to pay it off.
Nebraska voters in November approved a constitutional amendment to extend the TIF payback period, which supporters said would boost redevelopment in economically depressed areas.
Generally, developers will get an extra 20% in TIF revenue over those extra five years, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.
Kent Seacrest, the attorney representing the local owners of the Sharp Building, told the City Council the extra $265,000 generated in those five years would be used to help pay for a number of improvements not seen in new developments: repairing the facade of the historic building, removing asbestos, adding energy efficiencies and — perhaps most notably — moving a generator that now infringes on the neighboring property line.
The generator must be there as a backup for a data center located in the building, he said, and the $446,000 it will cost to move it exceeds the extra TIF money.
City officials want to draft an executive order that would lay out parameters for using the extended payout, Marvin said.
Among the mayor’s priorities are affordable housing and energy efficiencies in buildings, and although the city hasn’t yet created a document outlining parameters, it's looking for projects with those priorities, and other benefits to the city.
The apartment complexes at 25th and Vine streets, for instance, will include two additional affordable housing units if developers get the go-ahead for the extended payback.
About $500,000 of the TIF revenue from the Gold’s project will go to demolish the old police station on South 10th Street to make way for a bus transfer station the city has been trying to build for years.
The Sharp Building is incorporating energy efficiencies into the building and some of the TIF money will be used to make alley improvements.
“Hopefully we give the public reason to support it by trying to argue that some of the additional funds buy a broader public benefit,” Marvin said.
Wilderness Park
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently approved a master plan for 1,475 acres of trees, trails, tributaries and bridges of Wilderness Park, a yearlong process to set goals and find out what was most important to the people who spend time there.
“The big picture is really to make the park more user-friendly, to help people understand how to use the park and move through the park,” said Lynn Johnson, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Parks officials heard lots of anecdotal stories of people who’d get into the 7-mile-long, 1-mile-wide park and get turned around.
The master plan offers solutions, which will cost about $1.5 million, Johnson said. The city has budgeted $75,000 and will begin a fundraising campaign through the parks and recreation foundation to raise at least that much.
This is one of the mayor’s priority projects, Johnson said, so he’s eager to move ahead. The biggest priorities in the plan are:
* Improvements to eight trailheads, including graveling parking lots, new kiosks and signage.
* Adding or replacing about 100 signs in the park. The new ones will be color-coded and cross-referenced to maps to help people orient themselves and navigate through the park.
* Increasing trail access to everyone by making a majority of the trails multi-use, instead of separating their uses for hiking, biking and horseback riding. About two-thirds of the trails will now be multi-use; about a third will be reserved just for hiking and biking.
* Replacement of four or five bridges, most importantly, a bridge known as Hinterland Bridge, which had to be removed for safety reasons. Located in the middle of the park west of Densmore Park, it was the major connector between the north and south half of the park, Johnson said.
The flu season that wasn't
The flu season — from Oct. 1-April 30 — is officially over, though one would be forgiven for not noticing.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which tracks influenza cases, reported a grand total of 21 positive cases this year.
There were no deaths attributed to influenza A or B this year, or reported hospitalizations, said Tim Timmons, the health department's communicable disease program supervisor.
Compare that with 1,713 cases and six deaths in 2019-20. Or 1,213 cases and eight deaths the year before that, or 1,431 cases and 13 deaths in 2017-18.
“We’ll probably never see another one like this again, at least not in my lifetime,” Timmons said. “It really wasn’t much of a flu season at all.”
Health experts were worried about having to deal with both the flu and COVID-19, but Timmons is convinced the pandemic safety measures made a difference: masking, social distancing, people staying home when they were sick and sanitizing.
