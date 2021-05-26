City Hall: Sharp Building in downtown Lincoln will use new TIF option

The master plan offers solutions, which will cost about $1.5 million, Johnson said. The city has budgeted $75,000 and will begin a fundraising campaign through the parks and recreation foundation to raise at least that much.

This is one of the mayor’s priority projects, Johnson said, so he’s eager to move ahead. The biggest priorities in the plan are:

* Improvements to eight trailheads, including graveling parking lots, new kiosks and signage.

* Adding or replacing about 100 signs in the park. The new ones will be color-coded and cross-referenced to maps to help people orient themselves and navigate through the park.

* Increasing trail access to everyone by making a majority of the trails multi-use, instead of separating their uses for hiking, biking and horseback riding. About two-thirds of the trails will now be multi-use; about a third will be reserved just for hiking and biking.

* Replacement of four or five bridges, most importantly, a bridge known as Hinterland Bridge, which had to be removed for safety reasons. Located in the middle of the park west of Densmore Park, it was the major connector between the north and south half of the park, Johnson said.

