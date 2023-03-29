Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A sure sign of spring: electric scooters are back on Lincoln’s streets.

Lincoln, which turned its 16-month pilot program into a permanent offering last fall, had scooters on the streets for a short time, then winter stopped all of that.

The city is contracting with two vendors: Lime, a California-based company, and the Florida-based Bird Global. Earlier this month, Lime announced it had relaunched its e-scooters in Lincoln, and Bird will launch its scooters Saturday.

When electric scooters finished their trial run and became permanent, the city expanded the operating area in an effort to encourage more environmentally friendly forms of transportation. E-scooter riders can now ride in an area bounded roughly by Huntington Avenue, South Street, 48th Street and Southwest Second Street.

The city also expanded operating hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. — a change made based on requests from users, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman Erika Hill. Scooters are available seven days a week.

The companies are authorized to use 250 scooters apiece — so a maximum of 500 could be on Lincoln streets at one time, but the companies will decide how many to have on the streets based on demand, Hill said.

During the pilot program, about 25,000 unique users made more than 91,000 trips.

On Saturday, the city will hold a ScooterLNK safety education event on 13th Street between P and Q streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will outline safety and operating rules. Among them: Riders must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license or state ID, ride in bicycle or vehicle lanes, stay off downtown sidewalks and hiking or biking trails and University of Nebraska-Lincoln property.

For more information, go to lincoln.ne.gov/eScooter.

No alarms needed

The City Council approved revised rules for private swimming pools Monday that give pool and hot tub owners even more latitude than the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had originally planned.

A controversial annexation of 77 acreages in southeast Lincoln prompted the review of the city’s pool ordinance. The city requires private pools to have fences at least 4 feet high around them, which the county does not.

After its review, the city concluded pool cover technology had improved sufficiently to allow pool covers instead of a fence, but said those pool covers also had to have alarms.

One of the revisions was to include hot tubs, whirlpools and saunas in the requirements, which prompted a question from Councilman Tom Beckius about whether hot tubs needed to have alarms as well as covers.

Health department officials told him no during the meeting, but then decided to remove the alarm requirement from pools as well.

So now pool owners can use covers with certain specifications instead of building fences, and they won’t have to buy an alarm, which probably means swimming pool owners are happier right now than the acreage owners.

Victory Park gets a new tenant

The Lancaster County Veterans Service office is moving from its current location at 605 S. 10th St. — just south of the County-City Building and where the jail was once located — to the Victory Park campus at 600 S. 70th St.

The new location — once the home of the Veterans Affairs Hospital — will provide a number of benefits, county officials said. It will be next to a StarTran bus route, will have nearby parking and ground-level access and will be next to the VA’s new outpatient clinic and Lincoln’s Aging Partners office, which is also moving to Victory Park.

The Victory Park project on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets includes the new outpatient clinic that opened in 2021, and a new apartment building for low-income veterans that opened in 2019.

Mark Lakamp, the county veteran’s service officer, said last year’s passage of the PACT Act, which provided assistance to veterans exposed to harmful chemicals during their service, has significantly increased the number of Gulf War and Vietnam veterans eligible for benefits.

The office will be closed from April 18-21 during the move. It will reopen April 24. Hours will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30-4 p.m.

Veterans who need assistance during that time can call the state office at 402-420-4021 or the county board office at 402-441-7447.

Quick takes

* Speaking of veterans, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon recently told the county board that the veterans court — a problem-solving court for veterans charged with certain crimes — will serve all veterans, not just those who served in combat areas, a group initially eligible. Condon said that left out other veterans who could have suffered trauma — National Guard members who are deployed to help with areas hit by natural disasters, for instance, and the county wanted to make the court available to them as well.

* The filibusters playing out in the Legislature don’t bode well for several bills of interest to Lincoln and Lancaster County, particularly one (LB721) that would appropriate $25 million in general fund tax dollars to begin planning for the East Beltway.

The bill wasn’t prioritized, which means it has essentially no chance of moving forward this year, a disappointment to County Engineer Pam Dingman, who believes every step state and county officials don’t take to move forward on the beltway means the project could lose out on once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunities available through the federal infrastructure bill.

A bill to appropriate $200 million for a second water source for Lincoln could still make it into the budget bill, and bills to provide money for a Lincoln convention center were made priority bills, but that might not help much this year.

