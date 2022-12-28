City Hall: Saying goodbye to a longtime county commissioner

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The post-election changing of the guard includes the departure of Deb Schorr, the second-longest-serving county commissioner in Lancaster County history.

In a testament to working across the political aisle, Democratic Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 20 — the date of the Republican commissioner’s last meeting — as Deb Schorr Day.

The proclamation said Schorr has been a “true example of servant leadership as someone who values compromise without compromising her values," and as someone who "exemplifies stability, integrity and education.”

Schorr represented District 3, which covers the southern part of the county.

The commission's longest-serving woman lost in the primary to Campus Life Executive Director Matt Schulte, who in 2015 unseated Democrat Katie McLeese Stephenson to serve one term on the Lincoln Board of Education in the wake of what became known as the "purple penguin" controversy over gender identity training materials.

The contest between Schorr and Schulte illustrates the divide in the Republican Party, with Schulte campaigning as a “strong conservative voice” and representing constituents who he says feel their values have been disregarded.

Schorr, who worked for Gov. Kay Orr, bucked the conservative arm of the party by supporting the mask mandate and opposing the recall of Lincoln's mayor and four City Council members over pandemic restrictions.

But her last meeting touched on none of that, and instead focused on her two decades of service, which Schorr figured involved signing some 25,000 official documents.

During her tenure, Schorr mentioned the numerous county elected officials she's worked with: 10 county board members, two county assessors, three county attorneys, three county clerks, two county engineers, one sheriff, four district court clerks, three county treasurers and two public defenders.

Notice there’s only one elected office with a single office-holder during her tenure: Sheriff Terry Wagner.

In her proclamation, Gaylor Baird pointed out the various areas where city and county officials work together, from the justice council and joint budget committee to the Railroad Transportation Safety District and — most recently — allocating millions in federal stimulus dollars.

Schorr, in an emotional goodbye speech, said the board's accomplishments she’s most proud of during her tenure are building a new jail, supporting the creation of Pinnacle Bank Arena and the 25-year effort that culminated in the recent opening of the South Beltway.

The most challenging issues, she said, included selling Lancaster Manor and turning over operation of the Lancaster Community Health Center to the private sector.

What she wishes she could see to completion: The multi-million-dollar 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway project to eliminate railroad crossings there and rerouting some streets to create an overpass.

She won’t be on the county board when that is completed, but she will continue her public service as district director for newly elected Rep. Mike Flood, managing his 1st Congressional District offices.

Timeline for Fairness Ordinance

Let Lincoln Vote, the group that has launched a ballot initiative for the second time in an effort to get the Fairness Ordinance on the city general election ballot this spring, has until March 13 to make that happen.

The group, which launched its first ballot initiative after the City Council rescinded the ordinance that broadly updated protections against discrimination to include sexual orientation, gender identity, active military and veterans, collected more than 11,000 signatures in 46 days.

It wanted to get the question on the November ballot, but Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively determined that the petitions were invalid because they did not include a statement in red ink indicating whether petition circulators were paid or volunteer, as required by state law.

Kay Siebler, one of the leaders of the group, said the job will be easier this time around because organizers have a database of all registered voters who signed the first petitions, so they plan to have volunteers contact those voters and ask them to sign again.

But the time frame is still relatively short. Before March 13, the group needs to gather the needed 8,846 signatures, turn them into the city clerk, who then will give them to the election commissioner to verify.

Shively said his office will need a week or two to verify the signatures, and then those signatures must go to the City Council. The council must pass a resolution to put the issue on the ballot, a process that takes two weeks.

That’s just slightly longer than the group had last summer.

Efforts to get the Fairness Ordinance passed have been complicated by division among supporters about how best to succeed and well-organized, well-funded opposition led by the Nebraska Family Alliance.

The council passed the ordinance in February, opposition launched a successful petition drive to get the ordinance on the ballot, the council voted to rescind, then Let Lincoln Vote collected signatures for the ballot initiative and the election commissioner said they weren’t valid.

A looming mayoral election

Drive around Lincoln and you’ll see evidence of the spring election for mayor and what could prove to be a heated campaign: several large billboards with Suzanne Geist’s smiling face.

Geist, a Republican state senator, is challenging Gaylor Baird, a Democrat running for reelection.

The billboards are likely evidence of an unprecedented $250,000 campaign donation to Geist’s mayoral campaign from Sandhills Global, the publishing company owned by the Peed family.

Stan Parker, a Republican and former Husker football player who is founder and executive director of MyBridge, a Christian ministry, has also announced plans to run.

The city primary is April 4, with the top two vote-getters regardless of party affiliation advancing to the May 2 city general election.

