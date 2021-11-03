City Hall: Roundabout possible at busy Lincoln intersection; recycling woes in small towns

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There could be another roundabout in Lincoln’s future, this one at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and 84th Street.

The City Council on Monday approved financing for Olsson, a Lincoln engineering firm, to evaluate the intersection as part of a U.S. Highway Safety Improvement Program and decide how best to make it safer, said Dan Carpenter, the city’s traffic engineering manager.

That could be a roundabout, a popular feature with city officials, who say it is one of the best options to reduce the number of serious crashes and make traffic flow better than traditional traffic signals.

“I’ll admit a roundabout may be the best option, but we will fully review all options to reduce serious injury crashes,” Carpenter said.

The state administers federal Highway Safety Program funds, and the city did a traffic study at the intersection and found crash patterns that made it eligible for some of that federal money.

Of the 35 rear-end crashes in the westbound lanes of Cornhusker Highway from 2016-19, 43% resulted in injuries; and of the 16 crashes as motorists were turning left onto 84th Street, 69% resulted in injuries.