City Hall: Roundabout possible at busy Lincoln intersection; recycling woes in small towns

There could be another roundabout in Lincoln’s future, this one at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and 84th Street.
The City Council on Monday approved financing for Olsson, a Lincoln engineering firm, to evaluate the intersection as part of a U.S. Highway Safety Improvement Program and decide how best to make it safer, said Dan Carpenter, the city’s traffic engineering manager.
That could be a roundabout, a popular feature with city officials, who say it is one of the best options to reduce the number of serious crashes and make traffic flow better than traditional traffic signals.
“I’ll admit a roundabout may be the best option, but we will fully review all options to reduce serious injury crashes,” Carpenter said.
The state administers federal Highway Safety Program funds, and the city did a traffic study at the intersection and found crash patterns that made it eligible for some of that federal money.
Of the 35 rear-end crashes in the westbound lanes of Cornhusker Highway from 2016-19, 43% resulted in injuries; and of the 16 crashes as motorists were turning left onto 84th Street, 69% resulted in injuries.
On Monday, City Council members approved paying $7,394 for the engineering study, with the exception of Richard Meginnis, who said he voted against it because he’s concerned about the impact a roundabout might have on businesses — the most prominent one being the U-Stop on the southeast corner of the intersection currently controlled by traffic signals.
State highway officials last week announced plans to convert an intersection northeast of Wahoo to a roundabout, citing safety issues.
Most residents of east Lincoln use the 84th and Cornhusker intersection on their way to or from Omaha. U.S. 6, which follows Cornhusker Highway through Lincoln, extends east to Waverly, Greenwood and Ashland.
An alternative to a roundabout would be a left turn-only lane with a dedicated turn signal (no turns under flashing yellow), but that would require widening a bridge to lengthen the left-turn lane, Carpenter said.
An agreement between the city and state to use the federal highway safety money estimates the cost of the project at $5.5 million. The city would pay 20% — or about $1.3 million; federal funds would cover the rest.
The study will look at possible solutions, including their environmental impacts and effects on property owners, including U-Stop, which has three entrances combined off both streets.
Mark Whitehead, CEO of Whitehead Oil, which owns the U-Stop, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Whatever the decision, motorists aren’t likely to see any work on the intersection until 2025 or 2026, Carpenter said.
Recycling woes in small towns
Lincoln residents aren’t the only ones having to adjust to fewer recycling sites.
At a recent meeting with leaders of towns and villages and Lancaster County commissioners, those leaders said they've struggled to find solutions since Lincoln quit picking up recycling in those communities.
A little background: The city used to have 19 city recycling sites, and another nine throughout the county. When the costs of recycling increased (when China no longer accepted the world’s recycled waste), Lincoln was facing a significant increase in expenses.
So it began downsizing, reducing the number of recycling sites in the city with the goal of having five larger, more efficient sites, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
That also meant the end of recycling services in the county's smaller towns, beginning last year.
A few of the communities tried to make a go of it on their own, but nearly all of them found it too expensive. Waverly quit offering its own service in September.
Back when recycling materials could be more easily sold, Firth had its own program, said Village Clerk Jill Hoefler. Then Lincoln took over, which was great, but now it's not feasible.
Residents can pay for curbside pickup if recyclers offer it, or come into Lincoln. Those with garbage service aren't allowed to toss cardboard, as it's banned at the Lincoln landfill.
Hoefler said she thinks many Firth residents now just burn their cardboard, and have given up recycling.
“I think more people just throw stuff in the trash than they did before,” she said.
Malcolm had a grant-funded recycling center until Lincoln began pitching in. That was great, said Village Clerk Nadine Link, but when it became too expensive for Lincoln, Malcolm couldn’t find a way to keep it going.
Lincoln officials encourage the smaller towns to make use of its recycling sites, which have been reduced to eight.
Of those, four are the larger sites — near the landfill on North 48th Street, at Seacrest Field, South 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road, and near the Lewis ball fields across from Lincoln High. Officials are still looking for a larger site in the northwest quadrant of the city. Until that happens, there are smaller sites operating on Coddington Avenue, on West O Street and in Air Park and the Highlands.
