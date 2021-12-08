City Hall: Residents can weigh in on plans to create an overpass at 33rd and Cornhusker

Some day — Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest keeps talking optimistically about a construction date — a major renovation of railroad crossings at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway will happen.

There are plans — complete with 3D images, a website and lots of hoops still to be jumped — and project managers want to know what residents think.

Coordinated by the Railroad Transportation Safety District, the project would eliminate the railroad crossings at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway and at 35th and Adams, instead reroute traffic with an overpass along a new section off 33rd Street that connects to an Adams Street extension running parallel to the tracks.

The plans include adding new sidewalks and multi-use trails, said Roger Figard, executive director of the RTSD.

It's been years in the making: a video introducing the project is narrated by Cyndi Lamm, back when she was on the City Council. She was elected in 2015, made an unsuccessful bid for mayor and was succeeded on the council by James Michael Bowers in 2019.

The goal of the project is to improve the tracks that carry nearly 65 trains daily, a reality that means those crossings are now blocked for 3 1/2 hours each day.