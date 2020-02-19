City Hall: Rerouting for drivers near Lincoln South Beltway will begin in spring

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Road crews will start rerouting traffic in some areas to ready for the three-year, $352 million construction of the South Beltway in May, a Nebraska Department of Transportation project official told the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board.

Hawkins Construction of Omaha and its team of subcontractors will build the 11-mile, four-lane freeway joining Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln with U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln.

"I almost titled my presentation, 'Lincoln South Beltway: Finally,'" Assistant Roadway Design Engineer Steve McCullough said during a briefing at a joint government meeting Tuesday.

Soon, crews will begin working on box culverts and crushing concrete into rocks at a site near the Lincoln Airport for use in construction on the other side of town, McCullough said.

Work on the interchange between the South Beltway and U.S. 77 will be one of the first projects, and when completed, it will remind drivers of the Interstate 80 interchange with Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, McCullough said.

Another early project is a connection between 70th Street at Saltillo Road, the new freeway and 68th Street, he said. To the dismay of some drivers, there'll be roundabouts.