City Hall: Rerouting for drivers near Lincoln South Beltway will begin in spring

Road crews will start rerouting traffic in some areas to ready for the three-year, $352 million construction of the South Beltway in May, a Nebraska Department of Transportation project official told the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board.
Hawkins Construction of Omaha and its team of subcontractors will build the 11-mile, four-lane freeway joining Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln with U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln.
"I almost titled my presentation, 'Lincoln South Beltway: Finally,'" Assistant Roadway Design Engineer Steve McCullough said during a briefing at a joint government meeting Tuesday.
Soon, crews will begin working on box culverts and crushing concrete into rocks at a site near the Lincoln Airport for use in construction on the other side of town, McCullough said.
Work on the interchange between the South Beltway and U.S. 77 will be one of the first projects, and when completed, it will remind drivers of the Interstate 80 interchange with Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, McCullough said.
Another early project is a connection between 70th Street at Saltillo Road, the new freeway and 68th Street, he said. To the dismay of some drivers, there'll be roundabouts.
State officials hope to open the South Beltway in 2023.
All but one or two tracts of land in the right-of-way for the project have been acquired, McCullough said.
In those cases, the landowners and the state are quibbling in court over whether the state offered a fair price for the land, according to court records.
A public meeting on the project will be March 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sesostris Shrine, 1050 Saltillo Road.
Medicaid expansion benefits
Lancaster County commissioners wouldn't have needed to raise property taxes last year to cover bridge repairs if Medicaid expansion were in place in Nebraska, board Chair Sean Flowerday said Tuesday.
Voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018, and Flowerday lamented the state's "slow-walking" implementation of it, which is projected to be live by Oct. 1.
Even before the County Board had a Democratic majority, commissioners supported Medicaid expansion.
Proponents of the expansion contend it could free up the roughly $2.5 million Lancaster County spends on general assistance each year.
Most often, County Human Services Director Sara Hoyle said, those funds pay for the primary medical care of people who are sick in Lancaster County and have no other funds or benefits to use.
Flowerday, who is a Democrat, said last year the county needed to raise the property tax levy to generate $2.1 million to pay for more bridge and road work.
"It literally would have covered it,” Flowerday said.
Fast takes
42.8% — The percentage of fatal overdoses from unspecified drugs in Nebraska in 2018, which marks the first time since 2006 unspecified drug overdoses has dipped below 54%. That year, at least 60 of the 154 people who died of drug overdoses were killed by opioids, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The state has had one of the lowest fatal opioid overdose rates in the country, but state health officials acknowledged Nebraska could be undercounting its opioid problem because some death investigations don't examine the toxins in the dead person's blood.
Last week, the state's coordinated response to the national opioid crisis — the Nebraska Coalition to Prevent Opioid Abuse — announced updated progress on the issue, including measures aimed at increasing the drug identification in suspected overdoses.
$23,000 — What the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is spending on uniform supplies from Bob's Pioneer Uniforms, including about $5,600 for pink-tan pants. Changes to some deputies' uniforms took away pockets, and staff needed to custom-order the specific color because it's mandated by Nebraska law but not common in pants with cargo pockets.
$15,000 — How much the Lancaster County Board agreed Tuesday to pay Zelle LLC to search for a new chief administrative officer. It is the second search firm tapped to find a replacement for longtime CAO Kerry Eagan, who wants to retire but has agreed to remain on the job until his successor is found. The county paid Prothman Group about $20,000 to conduct the first search, which found three finalists. The commissioners' choice, Rick Hoppe, turned them down. The agreement allows Zelle to be reimbursed for $1,000 in expenses.
Feb. 27 — The day City Councilman Richard Meginnis will hold a South Lincoln Road Closures and Project Town Hall Meeting. The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station No. 15, 6601 Pine Lake Road, and will feature Lincoln's Assistant Director for Transportation Lonnie Burklund and City-County Planning Department Director David Cary.
5 — Divorce cases filed in Lancaster County on Valentine’s Day.
