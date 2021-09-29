City Hall: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions; inclusion score climbs; celebrating Juneteenth

A 2040 deadline to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Lincoln's Climate Action Plan just got a little more real.
The goal: to convert the city’s vehicle fleet — more than 1,000 cars, trucks and heavy equipment — to electric, renewable or alternative fuel in the next 19 years.
The reality check: An executive order signed Monday by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird that requires departments buying replacement vehicles to investigate decarbonized or low-carbon options. The city can help the department analyze the costs and how best to procure them. If a department decides it can’t, it needs to offer an explanation.
“It’s more the procurement processes, with sort of a strong nudge to select the low-carbon or decarbonized option,” said mayoral aide Miki Esposito, who oversees the Climate Action Plan.
There are caveats.
“We have lots of impediments with regard to our large fleet,” she said.
In many cases for big equipment such as fire trucks or landfill scrapers, the technology doesn’t yet exist or it’s cost-prohibitive.
But there’s lots of decarbonized space the city can cover with its smaller fleets: 583 vehicles, including cars building inspectors drive, or police use on patrol.
The shift to electric, hybrid or vehicles that use compressed natural gas started before the executive order.
StarTran leads the way, Esposito said, with 56% of its 91 vehicles low-carbon or decarbonized “green” buses. The department still has 40 conventional buses it needs to retire over the next 19 years — but eight of those are scheduled to be replaced with “green” buses in 2022.
Of the city’s 583 "light fleet," 20% are “green” vehicles. It still has 466 conventional vehicles to switch out as they need replacing.
Just two of the city’s “heavy fleet” equipment is “green,” leaving 432 that need to be replaced with “green” alternatives. These numbers don’t include the Lincoln fire vehicles, most if not all are conventional vehicles.
Moving toward equality
In her state of the city address Tuesday, the mayor noted that Lincoln’s score on the 100-point Human Municipal Equality Index jumped from 53 to 92, which is a pretty impressive jump.
For the past nine years, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has rated how inclusive to the LGBTQ community cities are based on their laws, policies and services.
The scorecard looks at a variety of factors, everything from non-discrimination policies for private and public employers to protections from conversion therapy to transgender-friendly health benefits and all-gender single-occupancy bathrooms and changing rooms.
Of 38 state averages that increased since 2019, Nebraska was among four states with the highest increases. The index rated 506 cities, 94 of which earned 100 points.
Adelle Burk, the mayor’s policy aide and LGBTQ liaison, said among the factors that increased Lincoln's score is that it follows the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year prohibiting sexual orientation and gender identity-based employment discrimination. Before that decision, the mayor had signed an order prohibiting such discrimination of city employees.
Also, Burk said, a change in health care benefits that now includes transgender-affirming surgery increased the city's score, as did the mayor’s public support of the LGBTQ community, and LGBTQ members on the city council. Councilman James Michael Bowers’ ordinance to outlaw conversion therapy also gave the city points.
The city has been using the index as a guide, Burk said, a sort of best practices resource.
Catalytic stalls
Those catalytic converter thieves just keep making life miserable for Lincoln police.
They keep stealing them, of course, but if that isn’t enough of an issue, the efforts by police to pass an ordinance that tightens regulations to make it harder for said thieves to sell them in Lincoln keeps getting held up by the details.
The proposed ordinance changes were pulled from the City Council agenda three times while police worked with salvage and metal recyclers on details that made both sides happy.
Last week, everybody thought they’d gotten there and the council voted to approve the changes, then discovered the last negotiated change hadn’t been added — one that would protect information the businesses share with police about the sales from third parties — such as the online company the city originally was going to use.
On Monday, the council was going to vote to add the language but instead voted to reconsider, then delayed the vote for another week to give businesses and police time to agree on exactly what that language should be.
Both sides know this: They’re really tired of the thieves — and negotiating on ordinance changes intended to stop them.
New contracts, new holidays
Happy Juneteenth to the city employees governed by the firefighter, transit and manager labor unions.
The City Council on Monday approved contracts for all those groups and among the changes: They all get a holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, recognized earlier this year as a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.
Lincoln has had Juneteenth celebrations for years. Now, those city employees will get to recognize the holiday with a day off.
Among the other notable changes in the contracts are wage increases, which Doug McDaniel, the human resources director for the city and county, said are bigger than normal this year for a couple of reasons.
First, all city employees either took just a 1% or lump sum increase last year because city officials were unsure what the pandemic was going to do to their revenue streams. Second, salaries of comparable cities tended to be larger, he said.
So, transit employees will get a 6% increase in wages the first year of their three-year contract, followed by 3% each of the next two years; firefighters will get a 4.75% increase the first year and a 4% increase in the second year of their two-year contract; and managers, who have just a one-year contract, will get a 4.5% raise.
