City Hall: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions; inclusion score climbs; celebrating Juneteenth

The proposed ordinance changes were pulled from the City Council agenda three times while police worked with salvage and metal recyclers on details that made both sides happy.

Last week, everybody thought they’d gotten there and the council voted to approve the changes, then discovered the last negotiated change hadn’t been added — one that would protect information the businesses share with police about the sales from third parties — such as the online company the city originally was going to use.

On Monday, the council was going to vote to add the language but instead voted to reconsider, then delayed the vote for another week to give businesses and police time to agree on exactly what that language should be.

Both sides know this: They’re really tired of the thieves — and negotiating on ordinance changes intended to stop them.

New contracts, new holidays

Happy Juneteenth to the city employees governed by the firefighter, transit and manager labor unions.

The City Council on Monday approved contracts for all those groups and among the changes: They all get a holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, recognized earlier this year as a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.