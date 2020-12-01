City Hall: Recall effort could avoid need for $300K special election

Since its creation in the 1990s, the city website was changed several times but was never completely redesigned, and the resulting product amassed 15,000 pages that were difficult to navigate and did not meet best practice for accessibility, Gaylor Baird said in a statement.

The new lincoln.ne.gov home page has streamlined much of the information previously provided and features service buttons to help users pay a parking ticket or water bill, find a document, apply for a permit or sign up for a parks program.

"While it’s still a work in progress, we’re excited by the strides we have made and how they make it easier for Lincoln residents to enter through City Hall's virtual front door,” Gaylor Baird said.

On the campaign trail, Gaylor Baird had discussed her plans to replace the city website with a more modern, user-friendly site.

This summer she signed a one-year, $137,500 contract with OpenCities for the project.

Fast takes