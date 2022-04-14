City Hall: Reader asks when tax to pay for SouthPointe parking garage will sunset

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Question from a Journal Star reader: When will the 1% occupation tax on sales at SouthPointe Pavilions being levied to pay for a new parking garage at the shopping mall end?

First a bit of background: The $19 million, 1,000-stall garage was part of a $103 million expansion of the outdoor mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, which included a new 220,000-square-foot Scheels store that opened in September 2018.

Construction of the garage, which also includes 22,000 square feet of retail space, is being paid for with the tax on most sales at the mall.

The answer: Shoppers will keep paying that tax about 20 more years.

According to city officials, the tax will end no later than Dec. 31, 2041.

So far the city has collected $781,000. City officials said that based on the agreements signed, the city would not be liable for any shortfall.

