Jane Raybould wants to dispel concerns her proposed mandatory gun theft reporting ordinance would have a chilling effect on stolen gun reports.
That's a criticism from fellow Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen, who didn't include a reporting requirement in his proposed ordinance requiring gun owners to lock up firearms left unattended in vehicles.
But Raybould said she believes her 48-hour grace period gives gun owners enough time to alert police after they discover their firearm is missing.
This time frame allows investigators to expedite the search for a stolen gun and the thief while critical video evidence and traceable DNA material may still exist, she and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
She believes requiring gun owners to report all firearm thefts serves the public interest and the interest of the gun owner, she said.
Most gun owners are law-abiding, she said.
But those worrying about reporting a theft should also worry about being seen as a suspect by investigators if their unreported stolen gun is used to commit a crime, she said.
There's a glut of guns in the U.S., estimated by the global Small Arms Survey at 120.5 per 100 people, she said.
And Raybould's ordinance follows up on recommendations of Lincoln's Child Access to Firearms/Safe Storage Task Force this summer, she said.
"We do respect their (gun owners') Second Amendment right, but with that right comes many responsibilities," she said.
Both her ordinance and Christensen's will be the subject of public hearings Monday, but they won't be voted on at that meeting.
First 'opportunity zone'
Plans to build a hotel on Nebraska Innovation Campus carry additional significance for the research park on the site of the old state fairgrounds.
Sure, the 183-room, Marriott-flagged hotel adds more lodging for guests visiting Innovation Campus and an option closer to campus for out-of-town Husker fans on gameday.
But the hotel also marks the first so-called opportunity zone project in Lancaster County, Lincoln's Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said this week.
Opportunity zones are a development tool implemented by President Donald Trump's administration in 2017 to spur investment in low-income areas by offering a tax incentive for developers, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Lincoln has eight zones, which are U.S. Census tracts in low-income areas mainly around downtown and north and east of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to the Urban Development Department.
As an incentive, developers who build in an opportunity zone can defer capital gains taxes for some time depending on the length of their investment, according to the Treasury Department.
"What (the federal government) is trying to do is reverse a trend where large amounts of federal, state or local resources go into a stressed area and then there are no companion private sector dollars," Marvin said, adding that opportunity zones seek to maximize a multiplying effect for development.
Earlier this summer, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird returned from the U.S. Mayors Conference in Honolulu, and one of the most intriguing sessions she attended pertained to the use of these opportunity zones, she said.
The hotel project will also likely receive some local development incentives too.
Developer Tetrad Property Group will seek up to $5.6 million in tax-increment financing from the city, with plans to put that toward site preparation, streetscape improvements, facade and energy improvements, Marvin said.
The hotel is expected to be built by June 2021, and plans to build an 80,000-square-foot office building there are still taking shape.
Fast takes
300 million —The minimum number of pushes new pedestrian push-to-walk buttons at crosswalks must hold up to, according to the city's bid seeking 300 more buttons.
29 minutes, 36 seconds — The length of Gaylor Baird's first State of the City address Tuesday morning at the Embassy Suites.
Quotable: "My calves could tell you." — Bliemeister's response to a question about how many Memorial Stadium steps he ran up during a joint memorial exercise honoring 9/11 first responders last week.