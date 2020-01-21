City Hall: Proposal would expand number of officials who could declare snow emergency in Lincoln

And in most cases, the mayor is seeking the experts' guidance in making a determination on a snow emergency.

The ordinance would also eliminate language in city code that automatically declares an emergency if snowfall exceeds 3 inches in a 24-hour period, a standard Casady said wasn't being used.

"All this does is recognize the reality that there needs to be another avenue," he said.

The ordinance will be considered at a public hearing Monday.

County Board to 'regroup'

Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday was shocked at the news Rick Hoppe would not be accepting the board's job offer.

Last week, the board voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe, a longtime aide to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, the county's chief administrative officer job.

Hoppe, one of three finalists for the position, decided Monday to remain as Ralston city administrator, a post he took in December.

Flowerday called the decision disappointing.

"He indicated to us that we were his first pick," Flowerday said Tuesday. "In the communications that I'd had, he described it as his dream job."