City Hall: Proposal would expand number of officials who could declare snow emergency in Lincoln

Last year, Lincoln officials nixed a hard-and-fast snow-plowing policy requiring at least 4 inches of snowfall before crews would plow residential streets.
Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said that 4-inch standard proved an ineffective metric at times, specifically when multiple storms dropped only a few inches but the successive snowfalls clogged up side streets.
Now the decision to plow the 1,700 lane-miles of residential streets is discretionary, he said.
"Our objective is to be more flexible on when we decide to do residential plowing," Casady said.
There's another snow-related policy change before the City Council that does away with a little-used trigger and corrects an occasional problem.
The ordinance would expand the power to declare a snow emergency, which institutes on-street parking bans, from the mayor to include the director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, as well as the department's assistant director and maintenance operations manager.
The current ordinance puts the onus on the mayor to declare the snow emergency.
Sometimes city staff have had trouble reaching the mayor to sign the necessary paperwork to declare an emergency and get the word out to local media, Casady said.
And in most cases, the mayor is seeking the experts' guidance in making a determination on a snow emergency.
The ordinance would also eliminate language in city code that automatically declares an emergency if snowfall exceeds 3 inches in a 24-hour period, a standard Casady said wasn't being used.
"All this does is recognize the reality that there needs to be another avenue," he said.
The ordinance will be considered at a public hearing Monday.
County Board to 'regroup'
Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday was shocked at the news Rick Hoppe would not be accepting the board's job offer.
Last week, the board voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe, a longtime aide to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, the county's chief administrative officer job.
Hoppe, one of three finalists for the position, decided Monday to remain as Ralston city administrator, a post he took in December.
Flowerday called the decision disappointing.
"He indicated to us that we were his first pick," Flowerday said Tuesday. "In the communications that I'd had, he described it as his dream job."
Hoppe's selection by the board worried Commissioner Deb Schorr, a Republican, because she was concerned his background as a Democratic political activist may impede his ability to serve the board in an independent manner.
Hoppe said he didn't want that perception to hamper the county's work.
Flowerday expects the board to discuss what's next at a meeting later this week.
Fast takes
$80 million — The amount of tax-exempt revenue bonds Lincoln Electric System plans to sell Wednesday. The utility wants to use the revenue as reimbursement for previous capital expenditures and priority will be given to local buyers.
$409,770 — The city contract with Hausmann Construction to fill in the open panels of the Que Place Garage that face the new Lied Place Residences. Parking Services had hoped to do the project for $250,000. Hausmann, which is building the high-rise complex, was the only company that bid on the panel infill job.
Feb. 4 — The first Mayor's Night Out event will be at Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. People can interact one-on-one with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as City Council members James Michael Bowers, Jane Raybould and Sändra Washington. Department directors from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, Urban Development and Parks and Recreation will also be there.
