City Hall: Predictably, sidewalk scooter riding a problem in downtown Lincoln

Sightings of scooter riders in downtown Lincoln zipping along on sidewalks are common a month into the city's scooter pilot program.

But the city hasn't issued any tickets for illegal riding yet.

Lincoln police have received 18 calls involving scooters since the pilot began Sept. 1. Only one of the calls involved an injury, a department spokeswoman said.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department Director Liz Elliott told the City Council on Monday that education remains the focus of the program as it enters its second month.

LTU has worked with scooter operators Bird and Spin to broadcast the ban on sidewalk riding more prominently, Elliott said, and the city is considering recording public service announcements.

The problem was expected, she said.

"We've really been trying to do the educational route," Elliott said.

Lincoln police could get involved, since riding on the sidewalk violates city ordinance.