City Hall: Prayer camp supporters deliver petitions to pressure officials to protect Native interests

They’re not done.

Supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp — created to oppose the planned Wilderness Crossing development near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard and across the street from a Native sweat lodge — delivered that reminder Tuesday.

A small group walked in the rain to the offices of the developer, Manzitto Construction, the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln and the mayor’s office to deliver copies of an online petition begun by a University of Nebraska-Lincoln associate professor and signed by more than 2,300 people.

Susan Alleman, who helped organize the event, said they thought it was important to stress that it’s not just Native people concerned about the development and the impact on the sweat lodge and land important to Indigenous people.

“We feel like the city, Manzitto, the church, have been more apt to dismiss what is happening because it’s Native people, and they just don’t have a lot of power in our society,” she said. "We wanted to show up with a group of allies ... we are all in support of the Native community, we want them to have a seat at the table and have the respect that’s been lacking for so long.”

A member of the group read a statement at each of the locations, urging the city and Catholic church to encourage the developer to create a park in the development, ensuring a buffer between the sweat lodge and the proposed homes and protect what’s known as Snell Hill, a sandstone outcropping on the land.

Despite stiff opposition from environmental and Native advocates, the City Council approved the zoning and annexation changes necessary for the development to proceed, and the mayor signed the ordinances.

The Catholic Diocese sold the land in question, roughly 75 acres, to Manzitto for $3.8 million.

The group is planning a rally on the steps on the state Capital Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

LES rates stand out

Comparatively speaking, your Lincoln Electric System bill isn’t so bad, according to a competitive market study.

In fact, compared to 87 cities, LES ranked 12th in affordability for residential customers, based on an average monthly bill of $82.85.

That residential bill as a percentage of household income ranked 17th among cities, according to the market study, which was based on 2020 data that includes both the average cost per kilowatt-hour charged to customers and average usage.

When considering just the average price per kilowatt-hour, LES ranked 15th overall — including residential, commercial and industrial sectors. For residential customers, it ranked eighth.

LES ranked seventh for having the most stable rates over the past 10 years and third-best in reliability, not including “major event days.” When those days are included, LES ranked 14th.

The Comparative Market Study replaces a National Rate Study LES has done for over 30 years, with more reliable and accessible data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Census Bureau.

Words of encouragement

The Lincoln City Council on Monday elected Tammy Ward chairwoman and Tom Beckius as vice chair — but before handing over the gavel James Michael Bowers, a social worker at Dawes Middle School, had a few words of encouragement.

“To my students, current and former, who think the future isn't for them, you can do this, you can have this gavel,” said the youngest member of the council and first openly gay member to be elected chairman.

“To the LGBTQ kids in the closet who think this world isn’t for them, you can do this, you can have this gavel. To kids growing up in low-income families or rough situations who think that positions of power aren’t for you, you can do this, you can have this gavel. You should do this, you should have this gavel.”

Hear, hear.

No driver's license necessary

Scooter riders in Lincoln can now prove they’re 18 years old — a requirement of the ordinance that made a pilot scooter program permanent — using a state ID as well as a driver’s license.

The change, approved Monday by the City Council, was an effort to be more inclusive, acknowledging there may be people able to ride scooters who don’t have a driver’s license.

It wasn’t unanimous, however.

Even though he appreciated the effort to be more inclusive, Councilman Tom Beckius said he voted against the amendment because he’s concerned people who’ve never had a driver’s license might not understand the rules of the road.

Councilman Richard Meginnis voted no, he said, because he thinks the age limit should be 16, not 18. If 16 is old enough to get a driver’s license, he said, it should be old enough to operate a scooter.

More sidewalk cafes

“We’re ready.”

That’s what downtown bar owner SaRena Freet had to say to the City Council Monday, nine months after the council passed an ordinance allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafés.

The ordinance eliminated the requirement that 60% of revenue come from food sales — a self-reported requirement difficult to enforce and one bar owners argued was unfair to them.

Freet, who had advocated for the ordinance change, has been working since then to create a sidewalk café outside The Hot Mess, 408 S. 11th St.

Among the hurdles: the bar was once an automotive shop, so the area out front was once a driveway and sloped too much. Although Freet couldn't find a grant or community program to help her pay for the improvements, she managed to get it done.

On Monday the City Council approved her application — the first since the ordinance passed — and she said she hoped to have the outdoor area up and running by the end of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

