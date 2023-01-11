City Hall: Politics and floodplain regulations and what's next

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, that was difficult.

The city now has new regulations guiding development or redevelopment in or near the city’s floodplains – as well as marching orders to come up with a work plan in six months on possible structural solutions.

It was a protracted debate that pitted the city and environmental advocates against a coalition of developers, engineers, those in real estate and other organizations that opposed some of the changes – and that wanted more study on the economic impact before putting regulations in place.

In the three weeks since the council delayed a vote on the regulations, Councilman Tom Beckius came up with a series of amendments to try to address coalition concerns and still maintain elements the city said were necessary to protect residents from the increased flood risk.

That led to criticisms from two council members who said Beckius didn't work with them or the coalition, but Beckius said they didn’t reach out to him to help.

He said the city didn’t want to enact any of the coalition’s latest proposed changes – and he knew three council members would vote with the city, so he worked with the city to address as many of the coalition’s concerns as possible and still get the regulations passed.

Richard Meginnis introduced a series of last-minute amendments Monday based on coalition concerns. Beckius said most of those issues had already been debated over the past months.

The only last-minute amendment that passed was Councilwoman Tammy Ward's amendment, which closely follows coalition priorities.

It requires Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials to come up with a plan outlining possible structural solutions - think dams or levees, floodwalls or retention ponds.

The amendment also included a provision to “provide information to the public regarding the potential new floodplain elevations” before the Federal Emergency Management Agency updates the city’s floodplain maps using new rainfall totals. That process will take 5-8 years.

That sounds a lot like the interim floodplain mapping the coalition wanted done, a process city officials said they couldn’t do because it would create liability issues.

Jon Carlson, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, said it’s too early to say how the city will approach the work plan on structural solutions or providing information on possible floodplain elevations.

“We just got the amendment yesterday and we need to take a look at it,” he said.

It’s possible the city could provide information on the mapping process without doing its own mapping, he said.

The city already has said it plans to explore structural solutions, which often cost millions of dollars and take years to accomplish, and has applied for a grant from FEMA to start looking at options.

The amendment gives the city a deadline to come up with a roadmap forward.

Land swap for new park

Northwest Lincoln will be getting a new park in the next couple of years, thanks to a federal requirement and Lincoln Public Schools.

The city often uses a federal grant program – known as the land and water conservation fund – to help pay for park improvements, and when parkland that benefits from that money is used for some other purpose, the city has to replace it with more open land.

That happened with a small area in Peter Pan Park the city now leases to City Impact for playground space, said JJ Yost, city parks and recreation planning and construction manager.

To replace that small parcel with equivalent open land, the city turned to LPS, which offered to sell a little less than an acre of land it owns near 17th Street and Folkways Boulevard.

Yost said the city bought the small parcel for $42,400 -- more than the small parcel in Peter Pan Park is worth -- and will turn it into a neighborhood park. It’s smaller than most of the city’s neighborhood parks but will offer better access for some residents in the area than Keech Park, near 14th and Superior streets.

The planned youth sports complex near Oak Lake Park and the railroad crossing project at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway will both require the city to find land to swap to comply with the federal program.

Redesigning the library's ninth branch

Lincoln City Libraries is getting a new website design, a process that’s been in the works for about two years, said assistant director Traci Glass.

On Monday, the City Council approved a contract with New York company GHD Services for the redesign, the goal of which is to make the site more user-friendly and easier for patrons and staff to find what they want – books, meeting spaces or the library’s databases.

Library officials chose the New York company from 14 submissions to their request for proposals. They must still get approval from the library board, but they’re hoping to have the new site up and running within the next year, Glass said.

The use of the city’s library has increased dramatically since the current website was created in 2014 and making an easier-to-navigate site was a priority of retired library director Pat Leach.

“We consider our website our ninth branch,” Glass said.

Goodbye to a calm, steady voice

For the past four decades, Karen Cates was the voice on the police radio, the face behind the window at the Lincoln Police Department, the victim advocate, the one who remembered everyone’s birthdays.

“You were the calm, steady voice on the other end of the radio,” her coworkers said recently in a video posted to wish her well after 43 years of service at LPD.

Cates worked as a public service officer, as an LPD youth summer camp coordinator, in the records department and for 22 years parttime or fulltime as a police radio dispatcher.

When she became the first non-commissioned officer to be named employee of the year in 1993, she was dubbed the keeper of all information in the records department and information office.

In the video, her coworkers thanked her for making sure officers always got home safe.

“We know so many people are going to miss hearing you. No matter what we say it won’t be enough.”