City Hall: Police bust wild parties, but no tickets written for violating Lincoln's directed health measure

But numbers were fewer than prior years, likely a result of people's behavior change and the exodus of college students from town to quarantine with their families after campuses closed.

In the absence of public health restrictions during the first three weeks of March, Lincoln police responded to 19 wild parties, slightly more than they had during the same time frame the previous two years.

From the day the first public health measure was announced March 25 to May 8, police responded to 23 wild parties.

That's the lowest number of party calls for that stretch in the last six years.

A new DHM, but still no council

The Lincoln City Council will stick to its prior plan to resume meeting in person in June.

Even as restrictions eased at businesses across the city, five council members during Monday's virtual council meeting said the continued rise in cases makes them cautious, and they believe it's best to wait until June 1 to reconvene at City Hall.

Councilman Richard Meginnis participated in a virtual meeting for the first time, but two councilmen, Bennie Shobe and Roy Christensen, continue to skip the virtual meetings as they have since the pandemic began.