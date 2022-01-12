City Hall: Plan B for saving the Pershing mural, Juneteenth and county officials' salaries

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Under the subject of “nothing is impossible,” conservation experts from Omaha took an up-close peek at the Pershing Center mural Tuesday morning and decided on a different tack to save the giant piece of 1950s artwork.

They’d planned to remove a section of the mural and its backing to see how best to move forward and realized, once they were up there, that wouldn’t work.

“We found out it’s attached to the building in such a way that it’s almost impossible to remove it in sections like we were hoping,” said Rob Jensen, director of Jensen Conservation Services.

Now, Jensen said, they’re thinking they’ll need to remove the 173,000 tiles without the backing, though they hope they can find a way to remove them in groups rather than individually.

“This is not a standard project where you’ve done 15 of them before,” Jensen said. “So there’s a little trial and error going on here."

The director of the company that's done restoration work for the state Capitol said he's confident it can be done, but he just doesn’t know how long it will take or how much it will cost. That’s still to be determined.