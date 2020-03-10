City Hall: Pilot program to test cellphone counters at Lincoln polling places in May primary

He typically uses voting turnouts in previous elections to forecast staffing for polling precincts, he said.

The pilot program won't cost the county any money, Shively said.

Northeast Lincoln homeowners net win

Future residents of a planned neighborhood southeast of 84th and Adams streets will have to take the long way around after plans to build a sidewalk got axed at Lincoln City Council on Monday.

City planners wanted the future cul-de-sac, called Regent Place, to link up to Windmill Drive via a walkway west of a nearby roundabout.

But some residents opposed the effort to increase walkability in the area, which is currently undeveloped land.

Britney Bandars said she and her husband bought their home in part because it was an end lot and that came with more privacy.

"We feel that having a sidewalk right up in our backyard will take away a lot of that," Bandars said during a City Council meeting March 2.

The Bandars and six other nearby homeowners opposed the planned sidewalk.

Tom Beckius, who represents the developer, said they weren't married to the sidewalk easement.