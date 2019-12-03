City Hall: Petition drive makes going ahead with roundabout tricky if bids meet budget

Riley Johnson Reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

City contracts to build the 14th Street and Old Cheney Road roundabout could be adapted and protect taxpayers if a petition drive succeeds in getting voters to shelve the controversial project.

That's the opinion of the two most recent city attorneys.

"I don’t know that we’ve ever had anything like this before," City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said.

News of the petition drive announced Monday, which seeks to delay the project until the South Beltway is built, comes as the deadline to unseal bids for the project nears.

Assume for a minute bids to make improvements on seven intersections at 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard come in at or under the city's $36.45 million budget.

And assume Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird decides to contract the project.

Regular city contracts include clauses promising the city will pay if and when money is available and for any work accomplished prior to a cancellation, Kirkpatrick said in an interview.

Typically, that contract language is included because of the possibility of unpredictable events, such as an economic downturn, that could affect the city's ability to make good on its financial commitments, he said.