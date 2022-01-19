City Hall: Pershing relics include time capsule buried behind the front entrance

There’s instructions on the time capsule, encased in rubber, not to open it until 2059, so I suppose if city leaders are rule followers it could sit unopened somewhere for another 37 years.

In 1959, reporter Ron Gibson wrote a story about that tape recording (as well as a "sound-on-film" recording), questioning whether Lincoln residents of 2059 (or maybe 2022) would find the antiquated equipment necessary to play the film and tape.

Apparently there wasn’t room to put the equipment necessary to play the tape and film inside the time capsule, and Bob Taylor, who produced the work, said he identified the millimeter and tape speed. He figured he’d let the tech wizards of the future figure it out.

The reader who pointed out to me that the time capsule existed said his father-in-law told him Goodyear put a V belt and auto engine hose inside. No mention of that in the news articles, but he was certainly right about the time capsule.

There’s more history being unearthed these days in downtown Lincoln.

My old office building — that edifice that sat at the entrance to the city for nearly 70 years and dispensed the news from that location since 1881 — is now a pile of rubble.