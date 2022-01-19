City Hall: Pershing relics include time capsule buried behind the front entrance

There’s been a lot of talk about saving the giant mural that covers the front of Pershing Center, but take a moment, perhaps, to look down.
There’s history beneath the front entrance of the old city auditorium, too: a 190-pound time capsule buried May 4, 1959, as part of the city’s centennial celebration.
Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director, said he learned about a year ago that the time capsule existed, and officials are still trying to figure out what to do with it when Pershing Center comes down.
The time capsule was part of the week-long centennial celebration and there’s a plaque near the main entrance marking the place where dignitaries buried it.
According to news accounts at the time, it included mementos of Lincoln in 1959, a description and items from the centennial celebration, a centennial edition of the Sunday Journal and Star and a tape-recorded message from Mayor Bennett Martin.
Of note: Bennett Martin did not, at the time, have a library named after him, although he and his wife would donate $300,000 to finance construction of a new library at 14th and N streets the next year.
Sixty-some years later, when the time capsule comes up, a new city library might sit very near where Bennett Martin’s taped statement was buried.
There’s instructions on the time capsule, encased in rubber, not to open it until 2059, so I suppose if city leaders are rule followers it could sit unopened somewhere for another 37 years.
In 1959, reporter Ron Gibson wrote a story about that tape recording (as well as a "sound-on-film" recording), questioning whether Lincoln residents of 2059 (or maybe 2022) would find the antiquated equipment necessary to play the film and tape.
Apparently there wasn’t room to put the equipment necessary to play the tape and film inside the time capsule, and Bob Taylor, who produced the work, said he identified the millimeter and tape speed. He figured he’d let the tech wizards of the future figure it out.
The reader who pointed out to me that the time capsule existed said his father-in-law told him Goodyear put a V belt and auto engine hose inside. No mention of that in the news articles, but he was certainly right about the time capsule.
There’s more history being unearthed these days in downtown Lincoln.
My old office building — that edifice that sat at the entrance to the city for nearly 70 years and dispensed the news from that location since 1881 — is now a pile of rubble.
In the process of taking it down, construction crews unpacked the time capsule in the cornerstone of the building and gave it to a Journal Star employee, who is keeping it safe and hasn’t opened it.
It was put there in 1950 when the current (now former) building went up on the corner of Ninth and P streets.
Inside the hermetically sealed box, according to newspaper accounts, is a record of the history of the Journal and of Lincoln.
Among those documents is a paper from May 22, 1869, the first issue to carry the masthead at the time; biographies, including those of Charles H. Gere, the publisher from 1867-1904, and Joseph Claggett Seacrest, publisher from 1904-1942; a special edition announcing the paper won a 1950 Pulitzer Prize; a special blizzard edition and a few “extras.” There’s also a Lincoln City Directory and a Bible.
Construction workers recently unearthed another time capsule from a cornerstone at Trabert Hall during renovation of the building at 2202 S. 11th St. that once housed a dormitory for nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
The time capsule included a collection of newspapers from the fall of 1928, and various trinkets and a metal crucifix.
The time capsule discoveries, I suspect, signal a changing downtown landscape and the demolition or renovation of some historical buildings, clearly sooner than some of the dignitaries burying the items thought would happen.
But change is afoot, and it’s bringing with it a lot of new downtown residences.
Trinitas Ventures is planning a large apartment project on the block where the Journal Star stood.
White Lotus plans to take down Pershing Center so it can build a 300,000-square-foot multi-use space that will include affordable housing units, small retail space, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking, community green space and, possibly, a three-level public library.
CenterPointe, a nonprofit agency that serves people with substance-use and mental health problems, is renovating Trabert Hall just south of downtown into apartments for the chronically homeless and others connected to CenterPointe, a transitional rehabilitation program, office space for case managers and an outpatient clinic.
Seems worth noting — as one of the many, many reporters and editors that helped dispense news of the city from 926 P St. — that one thing all those time capsules included is newspapers.
Here’s hoping future time capsules have a similar document of the events that play out in this city they can bury for posterity.
COVID-19 and the weather
The 1- to 3-inch snowfall predicted to hit Lincoln last week was nothing city crews couldn’t handle.
Had it been a major, historic dumping of the white stuff, it might have been a different story. Thank you, COVID-19.
Last week, as the weather folks were prognosticating, nearly a quarter of the city’s 106-member snow removal crew was out sick.
Those employees could have been gone for any number of reasons: because they had COVID-19, were quarantining or caring for family members, were on leave or had an illness or injury unrelated to COVID-19, said Erika Hill, spokeswoman for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
Still 24 — or 23% of the snow removal crews — were gone. So thanks, Mother Nature.
