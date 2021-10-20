City Hall: Pandemic relief restrictions; pension perks and a working short-term rental registry

Here’s the problem in Lincoln: Revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters and enacted in November 2019 — just before the pandemic — are rolled in with other revenue sources.

But money from that quarter-cent sales tax can only be used for road improvements.

When revenue losses are calculated without the quarter-cent sales tax revenue, they total $13.5 million, city officials said. When it is included — as the rules now require — the losses total $2.4 million.

The problem, said Sherry Wolfe, the city’s budget analyst, is the city lost $8 million in parking revenue, as well as millions in occupation tax revenue the West Haymarket JPA uses to pay off bond debt on Pinnacle Bank Arena and savings it will use for maintenance and upkeep.

Because the quarter-cent sales tax revenue can’t be used for either of those, city officials don't think it should be part of the calculation.

Dan Marvin said the losses in parking revenue mean the city can’t consider putting a parking garage at 13th and M streets where the old American Charter building sits, even though that’s why it bought the lot. Even with money available, it would be several years before the existing building would be taken down.