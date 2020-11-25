City Hall: Pandemic policy touches everyone, including Lincoln mayor's family

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Leirion Gaylor Baird entered the mayor's office in 2019 as the first parent of school-age children elected to the position in 20 years.

In the early weeks, the new mayor talked publicly of how she relished the end of the campaign for her three children, who would get to see her a little more.

But the pandemic has put city policymaking under a microscope — touching every resident, youth and old — and during her news briefings, the 49-year-old mayor has talked about her own family as she stressed the sacrifices necessary to control the virus.

The latest example came last week as Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez discussed the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's unpopular decision to temporarily suspend youth sports.

The rampant coronavirus spread and growing hospitalization numbers left local public health officials few options but to target gatherings, the mayor said in explaining the plan to shut down youth sports for three weeks.

Gaylor Baird said she and her family can relate to the frustration associated with no games, no practices.