City Hall: Pandemic hasn't sent waves of evicted people to Lincoln homeless shelter
  • Updated
People's City Mission, 3.16

Becky Painter (left) takes a person's temperature before they get in line for food March 16 at the People's City Mission. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's lone homeless shelter hasn't seen an uptick in people seeking to stay because of evictions despite the surge in unemployment because of the pandemic. 

People's City Mission Executive Director Tom Barber said instead, the trend at the shelter has been more meal-time visits from men who typically panhandle to earn money for meals and alcohol.

To date, he doesn't know of anyone who has come to the mission because they were just evicted, he said. 

Pastor Tom Barber

PASTOR TOM BARBER

Last month, Gov. Pete Ricketts instituted a ban on evictions over rent due after March 13 if a tenant could show they had lost their job because of COVID-19 or had lost income or wages because they had been caring for a child or family member because of the pandemic.

Evictions continue in Lancaster County Court, though many of the new cases involve several months of unpaid rent, according to a Journal Star review of dozens of cases filed in April. 

Dozens of City Mission clients are now sleeping at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln

Overall, Capt. Josh Clark of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said his division has received fewer eviction orders, called writs of restitution, coming from the courts in the last four weeks.

The mission's men's shelter remains at capacity, with some guests staying at the Kinetic Sports Complex at night to spread them out more, Barber said. 

Earlier this month, about a dozen families staying in the family shelter were relocated to a local hotel and some have since been placed in more permanent housing, he said. 

Mennonites in the Crete area donated N95 masks for shelter residents and local people sent more than 400 sewn cloth face masks to the mission, where guests have their temperature taken at meal time, he said.

Six residents were quarantined while their COVID-19 tests were pending, but all tested negative for the viral disease, Barber said. 

Soon after health officials implemented Lancaster County's gathering restrictions last month, mission staff began screening prospective shelter guests in a way they never had in the mission's 117-year history.

They turned away people who had come from outside of Lincoln. 

Barber said it was necessary to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, which to date hasn't infected any mission guests. 

But it was out of character for the mission, he said.

Watching what happens in Omaha

Local health officials continue to closely monitor coronavirus reports out of Omaha as they gauge how the virus's spread may affect Lincoln and direct the response here.

"We've seemed to have been about two weeks behind Douglas County," interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Monday.

Beginning May 4, Omaha will ease some of its restrictions and allow restaurants to have limited dine-in service and barbers and salons to reopen. 

Early Tuesday, Douglas County had confirmed 489 cases, including 15 deaths, while Lancaster County had 156 cases, and one recorded death. 

Lopez and her staff won't have the benefit of two weeks of Douglas County's experience once it lifts restrictions to craft Lancaster County's next directed health measure since the current one here expires May 6. 

But she and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird say they'll keep close tabs on the trend statewide, along with several local metrics, in crafting the next directed health measure.

Volunteer planting spread out

What's typically a daylong community effort to plant annuals in Lincoln's Sunken Gardens will instead span 11 days this May.

Wake Up the Beds had been planned for May 16, but Gaylor Baird said this year the event will begin May 11 and run until May 22, with volunteers planting during two-hour windows. 

Volunteers will need to bring their own tools, have their temperature checked and will be assigned areas to ensure they keep 6 feet of distance from others, the mayor said. 

Interested volunteers should email parks@lincoln.ne.gov

Sunken Gardens

Ruth Ann Ronne wears a mask while walking by a bed of tulips on Sunday at Sunken Gardens. Wake Up the Beds, where volunteers plant annuals in the city garden, will begin May 11 and run until May 22 with volunteers planting during two-hour windows. 

Fast takes

500 — Digital, no-contact infrared thermometers sought by the city in an emergency bid last week. Ten companies responded to the request, with the lowest bidding $16,625 to fill the order, or about $33.25 apiece. The city had not awarded a contract as of Tuesday, according to the Lincoln Purchasing website.

16 minutes — The length of Monday's Lincoln City Council meeting, held via videoconference for the second time. Only four council members participated, as Councilmen Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis declined to attend on the advice of the city attorney, who believes the meetings are illegal.

$78,000 — The amount given to six nonprofits last weekend in the latest round of distributions from the Lincoln Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund, which has raised nearly $1 million. Recipients in the fourth round of grants from the fund were Fresh Start, India Association of Nebraska Lincoln, Lincoln Medical Education Partnership, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Nebraska Kidney Association and Visiting Nurse Health Services. To donate, visit LCF.org. Nonprofits requesting resources can learn more by visiting the website or calling 402-474-2345.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Correction

This article has been updated to correct information that was incorrectly attributed to Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Josh Clark. People's City Mission Executive Director Tom Barber said all tests of his shelter residents have come back negative. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

