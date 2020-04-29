City Hall: Pandemic hasn't sent waves of evicted people to Lincoln homeless shelter

Lincoln's lone homeless shelter hasn't seen an uptick in people seeking to stay because of evictions despite the surge in unemployment because of the pandemic.
People's City Mission Executive Director Tom Barber said instead, the trend at the shelter has been more meal-time visits from men who typically panhandle to earn money for meals and alcohol.
To date, he doesn't know of anyone who has come to the mission because they were just evicted, he said.
Last month, Gov. Pete Ricketts instituted a ban on evictions over rent due after March 13 if a tenant could show they had lost their job because of COVID-19 or had lost income or wages because they had been caring for a child or family member because of the pandemic.
Evictions continue in Lancaster County Court, though many of the new cases involve several months of unpaid rent, according to a Journal Star review of dozens of cases filed in April.
Overall, Capt. Josh Clark of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said his division has received fewer eviction orders, called writs of restitution, coming from the courts in the last four weeks.
The mission's men's shelter remains at capacity, with some guests staying at the Kinetic Sports Complex at night to spread them out more, Barber said.
Earlier this month, about a dozen families staying in the family shelter were relocated to a local hotel and some have since been placed in more permanent housing, he said.
Mennonites in the Crete area donated N95 masks for shelter residents and local people sent more than 400 sewn cloth face masks to the mission, where guests have their temperature taken at meal time, he said.
Six residents were quarantined while their COVID-19 tests were pending, but all tested negative for the viral disease, Barber said.
Soon after health officials implemented Lancaster County's gathering restrictions last month, mission staff began screening prospective shelter guests in a way they never had in the mission's 117-year history.
They turned away people who had come from outside of Lincoln.
Barber said it was necessary to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, which to date hasn't infected any mission guests.
But it was out of character for the mission, he said.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
Watching what happens in Omaha
Local health officials continue to closely monitor coronavirus reports out of Omaha as they gauge how the virus's spread may affect Lincoln and direct the response here.
"We've seemed to have been about two weeks behind Douglas County," interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Monday.
City Hall: Lincoln mayor manages stress of pandemic response with runs, family TV nights, video chats with mom
Beginning May 4, Omaha will ease some of its restrictions and allow restaurants to have limited dine-in service and barbers and salons to reopen.
Early Tuesday, Douglas County had confirmed 489 cases, including 15 deaths, while Lancaster County had 156 cases, and one recorded death.
Lopez and her staff won't have the benefit of two weeks of Douglas County's experience once it lifts restrictions to craft Lancaster County's next directed health measure since the current one here expires May 6.
But she and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird say they'll keep close tabs on the trend statewide, along with several local metrics, in crafting the next directed health measure.
Volunteer planting spread out
What's typically a daylong community effort to plant annuals in Lincoln's Sunken Gardens will instead span 11 days this May.
Wake Up the Beds had been planned for May 16, but Gaylor Baird said this year the event will begin May 11 and run until May 22, with volunteers planting during two-hour windows.
Volunteers will need to bring their own tools, have their temperature checked and will be assigned areas to ensure they keep 6 feet of distance from others, the mayor said.
Interested volunteers should email parks@lincoln.ne.gov.
Fast takes
500 — Digital, no-contact infrared thermometers sought by the city in an emergency bid last week. Ten companies responded to the request, with the lowest bidding $16,625 to fill the order, or about $33.25 apiece. The city had not awarded a contract as of Tuesday, according to the Lincoln Purchasing website.
16 minutes — The length of Monday's Lincoln City Council meeting, held via videoconference for the second time. Only four council members participated, as Councilmen Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis declined to attend on the advice of the city attorney, who believes the meetings are illegal.
$78,000 — The amount given to six nonprofits last weekend in the latest round of distributions from the Lincoln Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund, which has raised nearly $1 million. Recipients in the fourth round of grants from the fund were Fresh Start, India Association of Nebraska Lincoln, Lincoln Medical Education Partnership, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Nebraska Kidney Association and Visiting Nurse Health Services. To donate, visit LCF.org. Nonprofits requesting resources can learn more by visiting the website or calling 402-474-2345.
City Hall: Lancaster County poised for largest primary election turnout since vote on Pinnacle Bank Arena
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.