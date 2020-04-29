City Hall: Pandemic hasn't sent waves of evicted people to Lincoln homeless shelter

Earlier this month, about a dozen families staying in the family shelter were relocated to a local hotel and some have since been placed in more permanent housing, he said.

Mennonites in the Crete area donated N95 masks for shelter residents and local people sent more than 400 sewn cloth face masks to the mission, where guests have their temperature taken at meal time, he said.

Six residents were quarantined while their COVID-19 tests were pending, but all tested negative for the viral disease, Barber said.

Soon after health officials implemented Lancaster County's gathering restrictions last month, mission staff began screening prospective shelter guests in a way they never had in the mission's 117-year history.

They turned away people who had come from outside of Lincoln.

Barber said it was necessary to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, which to date hasn't infected any mission guests.

But it was out of character for the mission, he said.

Watching what happens in Omaha

Local health officials continue to closely monitor coronavirus reports out of Omaha as they gauge how the virus's spread may affect Lincoln and direct the response here.