City Hall: Oxford House debate shines a light on city zoning ordinances

The recent debate over a sober-living home in the Near South neighborhood highlighted the city’s zoning ordinances and how they define family — and a nonprofit’s attempts to expand that definition.

Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for those in recovery, convinced the Lincoln City Council to grant a “reasonable exception” to an ordinance that — generally speaking — doesn’t allow more than three unrelated people to live together.

All other issues that arose during the debate aside, how — in a college town with thousands of students banding together in search of off-campus affordable living — is that ordinance not being violated regularly?

How could every duplex on the street where our youngest son lived in college now be violating that ordinance? It was like Fraternity Row North.

Turns out the ordinance was crafted, at least in part, because Lincoln is a college town, though the city only investigates when there's a complaint.

Steve Henrichsen, the county-city Planning Department’s development review manager, said similar definitions of family are typical in college towns, because of the stress large groups living together can make on infrastructure — sewage and parking, for instance.

“It’s very common as a way to find a balance in neighborhoods, typically older ones, near college campuses,” he said.

That’s one of the arguments made by opponents of the Oxford House at 1923 B St. — that allowing 14 unrelated men to share space in a 3,200-square-foot, five-bedroom home with 3½ bathrooms ignored zoning laws intended to balance density.

The other side raised its own arguments based on zoning rules: Doesn’t a home with a very large family create similar density concerns?

Current zoning laws would, for instance, allow two parents with four — or more — of their own kids to also have six foster children.

Since at least the 1960s, Lincoln’s zoning ordinances have defined family as those related by blood, marriage or adoption living in a “single housekeeping unit” that can include two unrelated persons. Over the years city officials have added to that: those in the process of being adopted, up to six foster children, or those living there by court order.

Chad Blahak, Lincoln’s director of building and safety, said the city gets 20-30 complaints a year and investigates all of them, though proving a violation can be difficult.

Years ago, Henrichsen said, a homeowner took the city to court over the zoning rule related to that family definition and won.

Often complaints come in as disturbances — loud parties, for instance, which would be handled by police — but some active neighborhood associations are familiar with zoning ordinances and will report specific violations, Blahak said.

There are other zoning ordinances governing group homes, domestic shelters and transitional housing — none of which Oxford House had to follow, in part because it doesn't provide therapy or counseling services to residents.

That's one of the rules for group homes, which can generally house 4-15 disabled adults or children. Domestic shelters generally can have up to seven people, and transitional housing for people getting out of prison up to six per unit, or 12 per duplex.

Those homes, however, have rules about their proximity to other group homes, shelters or transitional-living homes — Oxford Houses do not. Lincoln has 14 Oxford Houses, according to the nonprofit’s website, and several are in the Near South neighborhood.

None of the zoning laws, however, manage what happens inside the homes — and that lack of oversight concerned some opponents to the Oxford House on B Street.

Similar concerns prompted city officials to create rules for transitional-living facilities, which have become more common since sentencing reform measures in 2015.

In 2020, the city created the occupancy rules and stringent proximity spacing rules but stopped short of providing oversight of the facilities, which neighbors who'd opposed the halfway houses had wanted.

Henrichsen said typically entities that license facilities are responsible for that oversight.

Oxford Houses don’t have to be licensed, and the Nebraska Department of Corrections inspector general last month filed a report on the lack of licensing and oversight of transitional-living houses.

Assessor certifies valuations

The Lancaster County Assessor certified property valuations, which means local governments now know how much of an increase they’ll be able to factor into their budgets.

Both Lancaster County and Lincoln built their budgets with the assumption that property valuations would increase 2.5% and 3%, respectively — based largely on the fact that the assessor wasn’t planning a complete revaluation of property, so any increase would be based largely on new growth.

Last year, a volatile housing market and the assessor’s total revaluation of property meant valuations jumped by nearly 11%, giving the city an additional $3 million in revenue than it had budgeted.

It led to heated debate among council members over whether to spend it on programs or lower the tax rate, which won't happen this year.

This year, valuations for the county increased 4.01%; the city’s increased 4.23%.

The county, which stands to get an additional $1.4 million in revenue, plans to use $1.2 million to reduce the tax rate.

The city will get an additional $708,743, which it will use to reduce the amount of money needed from cash reserves to fund the budget.

Hickman is moving on up

The 2020 Census numbers released last year showed Hickman was one of the fastest-growing towns in the state.

The certified property valuations confirm that: The town’s property valuations — in a year when those valuations are based almost entirely on new growth — jumped nearly 13%.