City Hall: Online list of Lincoln businesses not requiring masks creates confusion

Two Lincoln grocery stores found their locations identified on a list that has caused a stir and drawn criticism from both sides of the mask mandate.

Natural Grocers and Leon's Gourmet Grocer were included on a list published by the Facebook group "No Mask Lincoln" despite clear signage and store policies requiring masks inside their businesses as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department mask mandate dictates.

Chad Winters, owner of Leon's, said he found out last week about inclusion and saw patrons of his store disputing the accuracy of the list while others on social media debated boycotting stores on the list.

"We were just kind of caught in the crossfire," Winters said.

Before Omaha had a mask mandate, Winters said, a work crew from there tried to enter his store to start remodeling but he wouldn't allow them to work without masks.

"Our customers would not have liked that," he said.

An official at the Colorado-based Natural Grocers said its staff have had to clarify with customers that the store requires shoppers ages 10 and older to wear a mask unless it impairs their health, and it has encountered the issue in Lincoln and elsewhere.