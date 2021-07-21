City Hall: Old rail cars could be rerouted to park planned in Lincoln's West Haymarket

Railroad tracks run just west of the future park, and sitting around watching trains is apparently a thing people like to do, which is what got parks officials thinking.

Maybe a few of those old rail cars could be refurbished, Johnson thought, put in the park and used as observation areas or perhaps shelters for family gatherings.

Parks officials contacted a Wyoming company that refurbishes rail cars and representatives passing through Lincoln deemed them good candidates for refurbishing, Johnson said.

“It’s a pretty neat deal,” said Linke, who has been working around the cars for years.

Nobody seems to know just how they ended up at the training facility at Third and South streets, but they’ve been there a lot longer than Linke’s 23-year tenure with the department.

The fire department has used the cars for classrooms, storage and office space and to simulate hazardous materials incidents, but for years they've sat empty.

Linke said the department has upgrades they’d like to do at the training facility and they could use the space now taken up by empty rail cars.