City Hall: Occasional pop-up skateboard ramps in Lincoln but no showdown like Omaha had

Lincoln hasn't had a headline-grabber like last week's clash in Omaha between the skateboarding community and city leaders over ramps residents installed at a south Omaha park.
Parks crews there removed ramps that had been bolted into tennis courts in 2018 that posed a liability issue, city officials told the Omaha World-Herald.
But outcry — including criticism from the Sultan of Skateboarding, Tony Hawk — prompted Omaha parks officials to install temporary skateboarding equipment while they seek a permanent solution.
In Lincoln, the city hasn't seen the same problem, Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson said.
The city has outdoor skate parks in Peter Pan and Tierra parks.
Occasionally some people have set up pop-up skateboard features on city property, like a group that was using a plywood ramp to skate under the Vine Street bridge, he said.
"We removed the ramp as soon as we became aware of it," Johnson said.
He believes the city has benefited from the indoor skate park at The Bay, which connects with youth and offers skateboarding opportunities year-round.
Often at city skate parks, the problems come with graffiti removal, Johnson said.
The oldest city skate park is in Peter Pan Park.
Built in 2007, the steel-framed, manufactured skate ramps there will likely need to be replaced in the next five to 10 years, Johnson said.
Parks officials would likely try to emulate the concrete skate park features they put in at Tierra Park in 2016, Johnson said.
The city consulted with The Bay for that construction and would gather input from the skateboarding community before renovating the Peter Pan Park facility, he said.
City master plans for the revitalization of the South Haymarket area have featured a skate park under the Rosa Parks Way overpass.
Sales tax receipts up
Lincoln collected almost $90,000 more than projected in the first three months of the new quarter-cent sales tax for city street repairs.
Collections, shown on a website the city created to provide oversight of the money, have come in between 7% and 9% higher than the city estimated, according to Journal Star analysis.
At the website, streets.lincoln.ne.gov, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities highlights each of the projects identified for funding with the new sales tax money, projected at $13 million a year.
Site users can see the breakdown in funding for the individual projects and where they are on the map and in the construction process.
Quieter, cleaner electric buses
File this under symbolic timing you can't script.
As Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other city leaders took an initial ride on one of Lincoln's new electric buses last week, the bus turned west onto Salt Creek Roadway as an eastbound coal train barreled down the tracks.
The moment wasn't lost on passengers, who talked about it in the quiet StarTran bus.
This year, 10 electric buses purchased from New Flyer will replace diesel-powered buses, and aside from running cleaner, the new buses will improve the bus system's reliability because the fleet will have fewer breakdowns, according to the city.
The electric buses regenerate electricity as they brake and will be able to run for a full, eight-hour shift, according to StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis.
Fully charging the bus will take about three hours, he said.
For riders, "the feel will be maybe the same; they'll notice the quietness I think the most," Davis said.
Three buses arrived last week, and a fourth was set to arrive this week, and likely will hit the streets this spring.
Overall, $1.45 million in federal grants have allowed the city to purchase the four electric buses and two electric charging stations for $3.8 million, according to city records.
'Boomerangers' could help
Lots of talk about the economic vitality and growth of Lincoln and the state typically focuses on brain drain and educated young people leaving after graduation.
But Lincoln can target so-called "boomerangers" to forward city growth, said Alyssa Martin, a mayoral aide and fellow boomeranger.
These people grow up in a city, leave and then return later in adult life.
Martin left Lincoln, worked in Silicon Valley and lived in Boston, but she came back to Lincoln because she wanted to raise a family here and enjoy the amenities and affordable living, she said.
“It’s OK to leave Lincoln for a while, but come back,” Martin said.
Fast takes
$3,989,533.17 — The total the city has paid for work on the 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard roundabout project. The total reflects a recently approved $295,700 increase to cover work done last fall on final design details, traffic control phasing, some of the right of way and a few modifications, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said. The project has been shelved after bids in December came in over budget.
Denied — The Lincoln City Council's decision Monday on a $1 million, wrongful death tort claim filed by Brandy Yost alleging Lincoln police were negligent in the death of her son, Zayne Yost, 14, who died when he was ejected from a stolen vehicle that he was riding in while pursued by law enforcement.
$5,100 — How much the city will pay Lyman-Richey Corp. for the 600,000 pounds of sand it needs for city golf courses.
