City Hall: Number of Lincoln customers who risk getting water cut off rises to 1,600

During the height of the pandemic, Lincoln Electric System and Lincoln Water System kept the water and electricity flowing even if customer payments weren't.
Both agencies have begun disconnection procedures again -- Lincoln Water Service a week ago and LES last year.
Lincoln Water System has seen a 33% increase -- 1,600 compared to 1,200 -- in the number of customers at the point of disconnection if they don’t either pay their bill or set up a payment plan, said Erika Hill, a Lincoln Transportation & Utilities spokesperson.
Lincoln Electric System stopped disconnections from March-August of 2020, and while 10,000 past due accounts totaled $1.3 million in June of last year, they are essentially back to pre-pandemic levels (6,500 past-due accounts), said Lisa Hale, vice president of customer services.
LES provided $820,000 in assistance last year through its program administered by Community Action, about $500,000 more than it budgeted for, Hale said.
So far this year, they've provided $230,000 through the assistance program and $159,000 through federal aid. Customers can also get assistance through a state program, Hale said.
The city's water system has assisted more than 2,000 people with housing and utilities assistance through federal aid throughout the pandemic, totaling about $7.5 million, Hill said.
Shutting off water service is a last resort, she said, and they want to work with customers. An emergency fund that existed before the pandemic is still available as a potential resource.
