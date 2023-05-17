Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A piece of Lincoln’s history has a new owner — and a new purpose.

The mansion at 17th and G streets — with big white pillars at its entrance and a hint of mystery as to its architectural origins — is now the home of a rehabilitation and counseling practice called Connecting Links.

The practice, which offers diagnosis, evaluation and treatment for people with mental health and substance abuse issues, was outgrowing its suite in the Haymarket, and owner and therapist Tina Arsiaga had long admired the 7,000-square-foot neoclassical revival before it showed up for sale on Zillow.

“It looks beautiful and I love older homes and wanted to preserve that. I wanted to let people heal here,” she said.

She applied for a special permit through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission to allow her to offer her services there and bought the home — and carriage house — for $675,000.

The 130-year-old home with a sweeping staircase and a distinctive two-story bow on its south side was move-in ready, she said.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has a full living area with its own kitchen on the third floor, and a carriage house with heated floors and a 700-square-foot condo above.

It also has a lot of history, which includes at least the possibility that Frank Lloyd Wright built the place.

Known as the Little-Atwood House, it was built in the early 1890s for Frank Little, who moved from his native Illinois to buy the Lincoln Street Railway Co. When the company went bankrupt in 1893, Little left Lincoln and Sam Atwood, a stone mason, and his wife, Myrtle, bought the home.

The idea that Wright built the place is based on a couple of factors (neither of which convince Ed Zimmer, Lincoln’s retired historic preservation planner who’s spent 35 years trying to identify the architects of Lincoln’s grand homes).

Wright, the story goes, was in his 20s when the house was built. He was working at a Chicago firm that prohibited moonlighting, but Wright did so anyway, and one of his bootleg designs has elements similar to the Lincoln mansion — and very unlike the homes that would one day make him famous.

Second, Little hired Wright to design two homes for him after he left Lincoln.

Architect mystery aside, the home would assume many roles in the ensuing years. It would become apartments, a bed and breakfast, offices and a showcase for interior design events. It would be the first home of Lighthouse, a longtime Lincoln after-school program, and a sorority and fraternity.

It went on the market about a year before Arsiaga bought it.

She and her husband own Southside Boxing — which recently bought the old Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. — and they offer boxing to her clients as a coping mechanism.

Arsiaga will continue the therapy services at the Little-Atwood house but plans to expand services to clients to offer a more holistic approach, offering AA and other recovery and support meetings, as well as yoga and meditation classes.

All in a home with a story of its own that Arsiaga promises to protect.

A bath house and a bike kitchen

The Muny Pool bathhouse near 23rd and N streets might get a new tenant.

Those who run the Bike Kitchen think it would make a fine new home, a larger space in the core of the city for the all-volunteer nonprofit to refurbish the bicycles it provides for free to students, refugees — or anyone who needs a set of wheels.

The nonprofit has rented about 2,000 square feet near Southwest First and A streets since it was formed 12 years ago, and it’s outgrowing the space, said Don Herz, the group’s treasurer.

They’d been looking for a new space for some time, and some of the volunteers — including Herz, retired finance director for the city, and Lynn Johnson, who just retired as director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department — knew the city was looking for a new use of the historic bath house.

They’re at the beginning of the process, the first step of which is making a presentation to the Historic Preservation Commission in June.

But Herz said the location is excellent — close to a number of elementary and middle schools that have students who get their bikes from the Bike Kitchen and close to the city’s bike trail system.

J.J. Yost, city Parks and Recreation manager of planning and facilities, said it would be a positive use for the old bathhouse because it supports the department programming and trail system.

Lincoln’s municipal pool opened in 1921 and closed in 1972, but the bathhouse remained, and earned a historic designation from the Nebraska State Historical Society. It recently got an ADA-accessible entrance and the city replaced boarded up windows.

For a time, detectives in the Lincoln Police Department's special victims unit worked out of the building, until an expansion of the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center was done.

It’s still used for storage, and maintenance crews for Union Plaza are stationed there, but city officials say it could use some new tenants.

Perhaps a nonprofit that gave away about 1,000 bikes in the past year will be a perfect fit.

Haymarket land swap

A land transfer agreement between the city and the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency approved Monday by the City Council amounts to a lot of hoop-jumping required to make the city eligible for about $300,000 of Environmental Protection Agency funds for brownfield remediation.

The land involved sits near Seventh and N streets, just east of the planned South Haymarket Park, where the East Downtown Development Corp. plans to build a $47.5 million commercial, residential and retail anchor of what’s known as Block 5.

A portion of the land is owned by the JPA and a portion by the city. The JPA had conveyed a portion of the land it owns to the city when the city planned to build a plaza along N Street.

A new administration had new plans — including the EaDo building — but before that development can get underway, the city needs to do the brownfield remediation, said Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly.

And to do that, the EPA is telling the city, it needs to reconvey a portion of the land back to the JPA for a site assessment. Eventually, the JPA will convey all the land to the city for the Block 5 redevelopment.

