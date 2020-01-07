City Hall: New regulation on short-term rentals in Lincoln could help neighbors fight them in Capitol Beach

A majority of association residents voted to add a ban on short-term rental properties to the association's covenants last August, and when the eight property owners still didn't stop renting out the homes, the association took them to court, seeking to enforce the new covenants.

Around parts of the lake, streets are narrow and homes close together.

But particularly on Husker football weekends, parking and noise became issues at the rental properties at Capitol Beach.

One rental home had so many cars that people were parking their vehicles in the driveways of other homes, Johnson said.

Some homes have been the site of loud, wild parties where police needed to intervene, he said.

"At Capitol Beach, I think our experience there is that these properties were managed in such a way that they infringe on the rights of the neighborhood and became a public nuisance," Johnson said.

City officials have not finalized the short-term rentals regulations for formal introduction and are seeking public input on them.

The city will hold open houses on the potential regulations later this month.