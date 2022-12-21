City Hall: New parking lot could serve Lincoln zoo and Antelope Park guests

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo could steal a line from former City Councilman Jon Camp: When you’re talking real estate it’s not "location, location, location," but rather "parking, parking, parking."

Camp, who addressed the City Council on Monday donning a Santa hat, was talking about Haymarket business owners’ concerns about how the proposed high-rise on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets would impact already limited parking in the Haymarket.

But the Children’s Zoo has its own parking issues, and zoo officials and the city have a solution: A new parking lot south of the Waterpark Apartments at 29th and A streets.

After the zoo's expansion, officials found attendance increased beyond their projections and exceeded parking capacity on peak days, Denise Pearce, special projects administrator at Lincoln Parks and Recreation, told the council.

That includes parking adjacent to the zoo and overflow parking across A Street, just to the west of the Waterpark Apartments. In 2019, zoo officials had talked with the city about creating new parking, and had plans in place.

Then the pandemic brought planning to a halt. Fast-forward two years and zoo officials say attendance has rebounded — as have the parking issues.

The city faces its own parking challenges for the nearby Antelope Park, where events at Auld Pavilion, Veterans Memorial Garden, the city band shelter and the playground have created additional demand.

“Given some of these challenges we were aware of, we thought this was a good opportunity to partner with the zoo to create some additional parking not just for the zoo but for some of these other needs in the Antelope Park area,” Pearce said.

So the city and zoo officials resurrected plans for a 164-stall lot just south of the Waterpark Apartments and a Lincoln water substation and north of a city gardens building. The lot would run just east of the Rock Island Trail to Memorial Drive to the north.

The land is owned by the city. The zoo will pay for construction and maintenance of the lot, which will be available to both zoo and park patrons, said JJ Yost, city parks planning and construction manager.

They’ll create a pedestrian walkway across Memorial Drive to Antelope Park, as well as a walking trail parallel to the Rock Island Trail that will connect with the pedestrian crossing on A Street now used by zoo patrons who park in the existing overflow area.

A representative of the Waterpark Apartments association said the city and zoo officials addressed concerns it had: safety of zoo patrons, protecting property and vehicles from additional traffic in the area and the reduction of green space around the apartments.

A fence along the north side of the lot will continue parallel to the walkway to help protect the apartment building parking lot; and the city will add landscaping screening around the parking lot and in the green space separating the Rock Island Trail from the new zoo patron walkway.

The City Council has to approve an amendment to the long-term construction and grounds lease it has with the zoo at its Jan. 9 meeting, and assuming that happens, the zoo wants to start construction this spring.

The council seemed supportive.

“I, for one, am happy there is a parking issue that can be solved today,” quipped Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward, apparently referring to the as-yet unanswered questions about the impact the downtown high-rise will have on parking.

A beltway benefit

Residents of Indian Village might one day have easier access to Van Dorn Park across what used to be a state highway, and they have the South Beltway to thank for that.

Now that the beltway has opened and what for years was Nebraska 2 is now owned by the city and not the state, local officials can consider building a pedestrian-bicycle walkway across the roadway.

They couldn’t do that when it was a state highway.

Hallie Salem, the Urban Development Department's redevelopment manager, told the council officials had several requests from residents in the Indian Village neighborhood for such a crossing, and there’s also interest from South Salt Creek residents who want to be able to connect to the Helen Boosalis Trail that extends to Indian Village.

Indian Village is east of what is now Nebraska Parkway; Van Dorn Park is on the west side of the street.

The city doesn’t yet know where a crossing might be located, but as a first step it added about nine acres along 10th Street from Van Dorn south to Calvert, as well as a portion of High Street, to an existing Van Dorn Redevelopment Plan that includes the Indian Village neighborhood.

The new area includes the right-of-way where the city could build the crossing and use tax-increment financing to do it.

To make that nine acres eligible for TIF, the city did the required blight study, which the council approved Monday.

Tax-increment financing can be used by developers or the city, drawing funds from future property taxes on renovated or new projects to pay for certain upfront costs.

Getting the blight study approved was a preliminary step, Salem said, and city officials will come back to the council once it decides where it wants to put the crossing and creates a redevelopment plan to do so.

Raybould says goodbye

The City Council on Monday bid goodbye to District 3 Councilwoman Jane Raybould, the longest-serving member of the council. Raybould was elected in November to represent District 28 in the Nebraska Legislature.

Her fellow council members presented her with a plaque and thanked her for her leadership and helping new council members learn the ropes.

“You were always so prepared, so professional,” Ward said. “We appreciate your leadership ... your tenacity and your ability to always have one more thing to say.”

Raybould, who is vice chairman and director of buildings and equipment at family-owned B&R Stores, told her fellow council members she’s confident in their ability to get things done and referenced the difficult times they experienced as elected officials during a global pandemic.

“There have been trying times, especially during COVID, but I appreciate the hard work we did. We worked hard together, we stood fast together and we kept our city and all the wonderful people in the city safe.”

Sändra Washington, who was appointed to replace Leirion Gaylor Baird when she was elected mayor and then was elected to a four-year term, said she probably would not have stepped up to serve were it not for Raybould’s encouragement.

And Richard Meginnis, the only Republican on the council, said he learned a lot from Raybould about being a legislator and how to work well with people even when they differ on the issues.

The council hopes to choose a replacement for Raybould next month.

