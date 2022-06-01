City Hall: New hire says empathy at heart of making city a more diverse, inclusive workforce

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nearly 90% of the city’s employees are white and just a third are women – and one of the newest hires will focus on making the city a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Jordan Feyerherm was hired as the city’s diversity and inclusion manager, a new position with the city’s human resources department included in the mayor’s budget. He will be paid $90,000 a year.

Feyerherm, who is working on his master’s degree in public administration, was community development manager for the Center for Rural Affairs, a job where a big part of his work was helping small communities experiencing big demographic changes.

Many of those communities saw an influx of immigrants and refugees, and Feyerherm said his job was to work with both longtime residents and those new to the community.

“Frequently we saw two communities occupying the same space but not really interacting with each other,” he said.

At the heart of many of the issues was empathy: learning to see things from other people's point of view. And that’s what he wants to help the city do.

Right now, the city’s staff is both more white and more male-dominated than the workforce citywide, and while Feyerherm would like to see a more diverse staff, that’s not his primary goal.

“It would be great if that happens,” he said. “But my real goal is to help the city and county staff be more interculturally competent. Hopefully as a result of that we become more effective at being more reflective (of the community) at large.”

That’s important, he said, but if you don’t have the ability to see things from others’ perspectives, you can’t take advantage of that diversity — having a group of people bringing different perspectives to the table.

While earning his bachelor’s degree, he studied in Argentina — an experience that taught him how difficult it can be to navigate basic services when you’re from a different culture and country.

Barb McIntyre, the new city/county human resources director, said Feyerherm will help the city more effectively reach out to the city’s underemployed population and remove barriers from the hiring process.

Internally, he can also look at policies to make sure they’re inclusive. For example, with different generations in the workforce, the phrase “workplace casual” can have different meanings.

It would be difficult for the city to set specific hiring targets with regard to diversity or gender because the positions are so different, McIntyre said. For instance, if only a small percentage of civil engineering graduates are women, it would be difficult to set a goal of hiring 50% women civil engineers because there aren’t that many women in the field.

But the city still wants to be reflective of the community, she said.

“We want our city government staff to reflect the city we live and work in,” she said. “That helps the community connect with us.”

City hires chief financial officer

The city also will have a new finance director — a position that’s been filled by an interim director since 2020, when Brandon Kauffman left for a job at the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday she nominated Lyn Heaton as the next chief financial officer for the city. If he's confirmed by the City Council, he’ll start June 27. His salary will be $165,000.

Heaton is chief financial officer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation and has 15 years of experience in government budgeting and finance.

Before joining the state transportation department in 2018, Heaton was deputy state budget administrator and a budget analyst in the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wayne State College.

“Lyn Heaton’s experience and skills will position the city to maintain its excellent financial status and develop creative solutions to continue to provide critical services to the residents of our community,” Gaylor Baird said.

Heaton has a working knowledge of how to incorporate data-driven solutions into service delivery, she said, and the key role he played in facilitating the “first-of-its kind” financing for the South Beltway demonstrates the sort of innovative thinking that city officials sought.

As the city’s chief financial officer, Heaton will oversee seven divisions: accounting, administration, budget, city clerk, city treasurer, information services and purchasing.

The city’s (and county’s) new human resources director, Barb McIntyre, also came from the state Department of Transportation and suggested city officials consider Heaton.

Lincoln's love affair with pickleball

Lincoln was named one of the 10 most popular cities to play pickleball by Pickleball Portal, a site dedicated to the growing number of pickleball fans.

The site based its ranking on the number of courts per 10,000 residents.

Lincoln joins Seattle, Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; the Virginia cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Arlington; Omaha, Plano, Texas; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The city had already concluded Lincolnites loved pickleball enough that it needed a master plan for the city’s tennis and pickleball courts.

More evidence of the sport’s popularity: Lincoln residents donated $23,524 during Give to Lincoln Day last week to Pickleball Lincoln, the nonprofit that promotes the sport locally.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

