City Hall: New downtown bus stops temporary stop on way to temporary transfer station

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new $32.2 million bus transfer station may be in Lincoln’s future, but that doesn’t solve the more immediate need of a temporary downtown transfer station — and the Gold’s Building redevelopment is forcing the issue.

The renovation plans are well underway inside the building at 1033 O St., and developers want to begin demolishing the four-story addition to the original building on the south side of Gold’s along N Street.

To allow at least some of that work to begin (and keep bus riders safe), city officials have announced a temporary solution to the temporary transfer station.

The city has faced challenges of finding a temporary transfer station — moving from the existing one at 11th and N streets — that can be used until the new bus transfer station at Ninth and K streets opens in 2025.

So, as a stop-gap measure, beginning Monday, the two bus stops along N Street between 10th and 11th streets will move across the street.

Bus Stop One — which serves routes 41 (Havelock), 54 (Veterans Hospital) and 56 (Sheridan) — will move to the southwest corner of 11th and N, next to Latitude Apartments.

Bus Stop Two — which serves routes 42 (Bethany) and 46 (Arnold Heights) — will move to the northeast corner of 11th and N streets next to the Center Park Garage.

Signs will be posted to remind riders, who will have to load and unload using the front doors of buses only because there’s less space.

The other four bus stops, which serve the remaining routes in Lincoln, will remain along 11th Street for now. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials say they hope to be able to announce the location of a temporary transfer station within the next two to three weeks.

Developer Mike Works plans to renovate the six-story northern portion of the old Gold's department store into 110 hotel rooms, 6,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space and underground parking.

That’s the historic portion of the building, built in 1924. The four-story portion being demolished was added later, and is in poor condition.

Justin Hernandez, one of the developers, said they’ve offered the city different phasing plans for the work to be done and are waiting for the go-ahead.

So many fees

The city’s biennial budget — which the City Council will vote on Monday — includes increases to 18 city fees.

The fee increases — for everything from permits for food trucks and body art businesses to solid-waste fees — are modest and a part of most budgets, said City Budget Officer Sherry Wolf.

But they caught the eye of Councilman Richard Meginnis, who suggested freezing fee increases for food service and child care businesses, saving $20,000 in 2022-23 and $40,600 the following year.

The savings are intended to help businesses that struggled during the pandemic, but the savings are a small portion of the revenue generated by all sorts of fees that support operations such as the landfill, water and wastewater, controlling pollution and licensing and inspecting food service and child care businesses.

For instance, the health department, which issues permit fees for a variety of businesses and charges environmental health-related fees for such things as noise control, air pollution and water wells, anticipates generating nearly $3.4 million in 2022-23 and $3.5 million the following year.

Fees related to animal control are expected to generate nearly $1.8 million in 2022-23 and $1.9 million the following year.

Even with the city freezing fees for child care permits, food service businesses and food handlers, those permits are expected to bring in a combined $974,361 the first year and $984,991 the second year.

Your water bill will be part of the $91.8 million anticipated revenue in 2022-23 and the $96.3 million the following year that pays for the city’s water and wastewater operations.

An interesting side note the fees illustrate: How hard hit food service businesses were by the pandemic. The city budgeted $415,000 for revenue from food handler permits in 2021-22, but has collected just $319,755 so far.

And the city is actually budgeting $21,000 less for food handler permits, a reflection of businesses that have had to close.

Support for dilly bars

The owners of the Dairy Queen at 3835 South St. have purchased the lot just to the south and want to add onto the tiny (but popular) ice cream store and add another drive-thru lane.

Doing so will require a change of zone for the lot at 2125 Scott Avenue, which is sandwiched between the Dairy Queen and Antelope Creek.

Planning Director David Cary told the council about the plans Monday, and council members will vote on the zoning change Aug. 22.

There were a few questions, but mostly support for increasing ice cream access in the city. Particularly dilly bars.

“Without being biased on this application,” Cary quipped. “It’s always a good thing to have more capacity at our Dairy Queens.”

Kudos for parking czar

If you want to know anything about parking garages in Lincoln — how many people are parking there, what happened during the pandemic, how much money parking meters bring in — Wayne Mixdorf is your guy.

An assistant director for urban development, Mixdorf just got a lifetime achievement award from a professional organization that deals with all things parking.

The International Parking and Mobility Institute honored Mixdorf.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the award reflects Mixdorf’s more than 30 years in the business, which include work in Kansas, Michigan, Maryland and Florida before he came to Lincoln in about 2013. It also reflects the work he did for the professional association that gave him the award, including creating some of the certification programs.

Marvin said Mixdorf has seen many changes in the parking industry, and one of the things he says he likes about Lincoln is that it runs one of the largest parking operations for a city this size, and parking operations are part of the equation for fostering economic development.

“There aren’t many people who win that award,” Marvin said. “He’s certainly a pioneer in the industry.”