City Hall: New 27th Street traffic control system will change signals based on real-time traffic volumes

Here’s hoping that it will be easier to drive along North 27th Street, thanks to a new control system contract the City Council approved.
The nearly $2 million contract to install an adaptive traffic control system along 27th Street from O Street to Interstate 80 is part of a State Highway Safety Improvement Program project, which means 90% of the cost will be paid for with federal money.
The city is responsible for the remaining $198,789.
The system, which will take 110 days to install, can change the signal cycle along the street based on real-time traffic volume, said Dan Carpenter, the city’s traffic engineering manager. And that traffic volume can change dramatically, depending on the time of day.
The city’s Green Light Lincoln program has streamlined many of the signals in the city, but 27th Street was a particularly difficult one to time lights on because it has three distinct areas with different traffic patterns — I-80 to Superior Street, Superior to Cornhusker Highway, and Cornhusker to O Street, Carpenter said.
Also, a portion of 27th Street is quite dense with frequent traffic signals.
“This one is particularly problematic,” he said.
The system will adjust the signals based on the influx of traffic from side streets (especially busy ones such as Cornhusker Highway) and help make sure a group of cars moving down the street will be able to make it through the lights without stopping.
Carpenter said there’s a couple adaptive signal systems in Omaha. There are no plans to install more such systems in Lincoln.
An apple pie for the cause
Seven local environmental groups recently brought the Lincoln Electric System board an apple pie to show their appreciation of LES sustainability efforts and a rate decrease.
The pie — the second gifted to the LES board over the past seven years — was inspired by the Grandmothers Apple Pie Brigade, a group that formed years ago as part of a larger coalition opposing the Keystone XL pipeline.
Author Mary Pipher was a part of the group, which gave pies and cookies to lawmakers as a way to say thanks and encourage policies the group supported. Now, she and Ken Winston, director of policy outreach for Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light, are part of loosely formed group of environmental advocates who meet to discuss issues.
They were talking recently about LES, and Pipher said, "Why don't you take them a pie?"
They enlisted the help of Nancy Packard, a master pie-maker, as they did in 2014 when they took a pie to say thanks for the organization's sustainability efforts.
Winston, who has attended LES board meetings for years, presented the pie to the board of directors in recognition of LES’ commitment to decarbonization, its investments in renewable energy and a rate decrease in the 2022 budget.
The $293.9 million budget — nearly $18 million less than this year’s budget — includes a rate decrease that amounts to about 1% systemwide.
According to Winston, the budget also includes increased funding for two programs that provide financial resources to customers who reduce their energy use or need help paying their bills: the Sustainable Energy Program and the Energy Assistance Program.
It’s a big deal, he said, because rates already were low and LES has made major investments in renewable energy.
In November 2020, the LES administrative board adopted a goal to eliminate LES’ carbon dioxide production by 2040, a goal in line with the city’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050.
According to the LES website, it has increased renewable energy production from the equivalent of 9% of retail sales in 2010 to 49% in 2020 and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 53% and the carbon intensity of energy produced by 45% during the same time period.
In addition to Winston’s group, the pie came from Nebraska Sierra Club, Nebraskans for Peace, Guardians of the Aquifer, First-Plymouth Climate Action Team, Elders Climate Legacy and the Nebraska Farmers Union, along with former Nebraska Sen. Ken Haar and Gene Hanlon.
"It's just a nice way to say thank you," Winston said. "The idea is to make a positive gesture to a public policy group for doing good things and to recognize them at a time when there's so much negativity in the world."
