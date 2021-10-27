City Hall: New 27th Street traffic control system will change signals based on real-time traffic volumes

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here’s hoping that it will be easier to drive along North 27th Street, thanks to a new control system contract the City Council approved.

The nearly $2 million contract to install an adaptive traffic control system along 27th Street from O Street to Interstate 80 is part of a State Highway Safety Improvement Program project, which means 90% of the cost will be paid for with federal money.

The city is responsible for the remaining $198,789.

The system, which will take 110 days to install, can change the signal cycle along the street based on real-time traffic volume, said Dan Carpenter, the city’s traffic engineering manager. And that traffic volume can change dramatically, depending on the time of day.

The city’s Green Light Lincoln program has streamlined many of the signals in the city, but 27th Street was a particularly difficult one to time lights on because it has three distinct areas with different traffic patterns — I-80 to Superior Street, Superior to Cornhusker Highway, and Cornhusker to O Street, Carpenter said.

Also, a portion of 27th Street is quite dense with frequent traffic signals.

“This one is particularly problematic,” he said.