City Hall: Near drowning of Lincoln boy on autism spectrum this summer spurs advocate to action

In July, Cathy Martinez read about the teens who saved a 7-year-old Lincoln boy with autism after he'd wandered off and nearly drowned in a pond near his home and thought something needed to be done.
"I thought ‘Why isn’t somebody doing something about this?’ and then I realized I was somebody,” she said.
So she did something.
'Go big or go home' — longtime family autism advocate and young mom work for all-inclusive playground
That’s not all that surprising if you know Martinez, president of the Autism Family Network, who has a son with autism and has advocated for families for years.
Case in point: Earlier this year, she rallied efforts to get an all-inclusive playground in Lincoln.
First, Martinez convinced Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers to (successfully) lobby his fellow council members to add $100,000 to the budget for adaptive playground equipment, then decided that what the city really needed was a new playground designed for people with special needs. Now, the city has a committee working to make that happen that includes her and several other moms with children on the autism spectrum.
So the woman living with kidney cancer who runs a child care business and cares for a son with autism knows how to get things done. And that news story about the boy and the teens who happened by and jumped in to save him struck a chord.
She already knew that children with autism are at much greater risk of drowning than neuro-typical children. Her son loves the water. Many children with autism wander off, and she thinks the water, the pressure of being underwater, is soothing.
Still, the statistics surprised her.
Accidental drowning accounted for 91% of the deaths of children on the autism spectrum from 2009-11, according to the National Autism Association.
She texted someone she knows with the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, a local group dedicated to eliminating drowning through water safety education and a book called "Josh the Baby Otter" created by parents who lost their 2-year-old son in a drowning accident.
The Collingsworths were on board, as was Lindsay Stanley, the owner of Lincoln Autism Service of Lincoln. A small committee from the three organizations sat down and started brainstorming in August, developing a swimming program designed for people on the autism spectrum.
They are often sensitive to noises and the sort of echoing sounds in an indoor pool can be problematic, Martinez said. One-on-one lessons often work better than group lessons because people with autism need more repetition, more time and very direct communication.
Stanley created a “social story” for the program — an illustrated book with simple, direct, step-by-step descriptions of what swimming lessons will entail to help the students prepare mentally and know what to expect.
We will get in the car and drive to swimming lessons. We will arrive at swim lessons. We will go inside and change into our swimsuits. ...
Word spread of what the small group was planning, and others wanted to help.
A friend connected them with a man who runs a swim academy for people with disabilities in the Bronx and in November they flew to New York City to see it. They brought a Florida woman who has extensive training working with individuals with autism here earlier this month to train instructors.
The group got a $10,000 donation from the New York swim instructor and a second donation from the Jullia Rose Foundation. The Nebraska Developmental Disability Council paid for training and printing costs. Group members got a grant from the Lincoln Community Foundation to help low-income families. They translated the “social story” for students into Vietnamese, Spanish and Arabic.
Now they’ve started enrolling students.
So far, they’ve gotten about 30 calls about lessons and 10 kids signed up.
And the very best part?
One of them is the 7-year-old boy who might well have drowned had two teenagers not intervened.
“This is full-circle stuff right here,” Martinez said. “It made our hearts full.”
To enroll in lessons:
To enroll in the swim lessons, go to float4life.org. Be sure to indicate the student is on the autism spectrum on the registration, or call 402-613-5555.
For the financial assistance form go to autismfamilynetwork.org under featured events.
Or attend an open house to learn more on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Joshua Collingsworth Foundation, 8445 Executive Woods Drive.
