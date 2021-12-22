City Hall: Near drowning of Lincoln boy on autism spectrum this summer spurs advocate to action

Swim lessons signup

To enroll in the swim lessons, go to float4life.org. Be sure to indicate the student is on the autism spectrum on the registration, or call 402-613-5555.

For the financial assistance form, go to autismfamilynetwork.org under featured events.

Or attend an open house to learn more Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Joshua Collingsworth Foundation, 8445 Executive Woods Drive.