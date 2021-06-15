City Hall: More roundabouts, recycling savings and shopping center improvements

Since then, roundabouts seem to be everywhere (ever drive down Yankee Hill Road? You might need Dramamine — there are six roundabouts that dot the ribbon of road between 70th and 84th streets).

They haven’t been without controversy, the most noteworthy example being the 14th and Superior streets roundabout. Initially designed as a three-lane roundabout in 2012, a spike in fender-benders convinced the city to reduce the roundabout to two lanes, and later, install a sculpture and ornamental fences to reduce how far drivers entering the intersection can see (for some weird reason that helps).

The roundabout at 14th and Superior wasn’t the first multi-lane roundabout — that honor goes to roundabouts near Memorial Stadium, and there’s others now, including one at 70th Street and Pine Lake Road. The city shelved plans for a controversial elevated roundabout at South 14th Street, Old Cheney and Warlick Boulevard, after the project came in over-budget.

Shafer said the research is clear that roundabouts are safer, improve traffic flow and are cheaper than traffic signals. They slow down traffic, eliminate waiting for a light when there’s no oncoming traffic and reduce the severity of crashes that do happen because cars aren’t coming at each other from a direct angle.