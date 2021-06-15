City Hall: More roundabouts, recycling savings and shopping center improvements

So. Many. Roundabouts.
A total of 49 roundabouts now grace Lincoln’s streets, with more on the way.
On Monday, the City Council approved additional funding for a roundabout at 104th and Holdrege streets, a traffic solution that will involve the circular alternative to a traffic signal for residents who live in Waterford Estates or — in the coming year — are heading to the new elementary school being built there.
The cost of the roundabout was initially estimated at $1.3 million, with $400,000 of that coming from city’s quarter-cent sales tax revenue used for street projects.
A pandemic, labor shortage and work stemming from the 2019 floods and the South Beltway project have all led to price hikes, said Thomas Shafer, assistant city engineer.
And that led city officials to ask the City Council to approve using another $225,000 from the quarter-cent sales tax revenue. Revenue from impact fees will make up the rest of the difference of the new $1.6 million cost estimate.
A week earlier, the council approved using an additional $400,000 of quarter-cent sales tax revenue to help make up the increased cost of another roundabout being built at 8801 Holdrege, Shafer said.
This is all reflective of the city's decision some years ago to be a “roundabout first” city, which means at new intersections or those that need new traffic signals, city officials consider roundabouts first, using other solutions only if they aren't feasible.
Since then, roundabouts seem to be everywhere (ever drive down Yankee Hill Road? You might need Dramamine — there are six roundabouts that dot the ribbon of road between 70th and 84th streets).
They haven’t been without controversy, the most noteworthy example being the 14th and Superior streets roundabout. Initially designed as a three-lane roundabout in 2012, a spike in fender-benders convinced the city to reduce the roundabout to two lanes, and later, install a sculpture and ornamental fences to reduce how far drivers entering the intersection can see (for some weird reason that helps).
The roundabout at 14th and Superior wasn’t the first multi-lane roundabout — that honor goes to roundabouts near Memorial Stadium, and there’s others now, including one at 70th Street and Pine Lake Road. The city shelved plans for a controversial elevated roundabout at South 14th Street, Old Cheney and Warlick Boulevard, after the project came in over-budget.
Shafer said the research is clear that roundabouts are safer, improve traffic flow and are cheaper than traffic signals. They slow down traffic, eliminate waiting for a light when there’s no oncoming traffic and reduce the severity of crashes that do happen because cars aren’t coming at each other from a direct angle.
A study by the Institute of Highway Safety showed roundabouts reduced the number of crashes by 37%, serious crashes by 75% and fatalities by 90%, according to the city’s website.
“From a standpoint of community policy — it’s safer, quicker, more efficient and I saved you money. Those three are usually good things in the scheme of life,” Shafer said.
A few years ago, some motorists who frequented 14th and Superior streets weren’t buying it. The city is now doing another analysis of the intersection, said Dan Carpenter, interim manager for traffic engineering.
Economic recycling
Standardized recycling bins and fewer — but larger — recycling sites made a difference, city officials say.
A new two-year, $2.2 million contract with Husker Refuse to collect the city’s 7,500-some tons of recyclables residents drop off each year will save the city about $2 million, according to Donna Garden, assistant director of utilities. It was the lowest of four bids.
For years, the city had 19 collection sites with all different bin sizes that required different trucks to transport different bins. A few years ago, the city decided to buy one size bin, reduce the number of sites and install surveillance to reduce illegal dumping, she said.
The city has finished three of the large sites: Near Lincoln East High School, on North 48th and Superior streets and near Lincoln High. One in southwest Lincoln near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road is under construction. The location of the fifth one has yet to be decided, Garden said.
Until that happens, three of the original sites in west Lincoln will remain open.
Because companies no longer have to supply their own bins, have more than one type of truck and drive to 19 spots, the bidding was more competitive, Garden said.
Using TIF to pay
Despite some early trepidation from Meadowlane residents about plans to upgrade the shopping center that’s anchored their neighborhood for more than half a century, the City Council approved a redevelopment plan that includes using $312,172 in tax-increment financing to pay for it.
The council's unanimous vote Monday followed action the week before to find that the area is blighted. That made it eligible for TIF, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain costs upfront.
The $1 million project includes new exterior walls and soffits, new stonework, an electronic sign, new lighting, maybe new windows, and new or repaired sidewalks.
What won’t happen, city officials and the owners assured worried neighbors, is an apartment complex where the gas station now sits on the corner of 70th and Vine streets. The idea was included in the blight study as a possible future use, but officials say it's not part of the plan.
