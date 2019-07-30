The offense taken and confusion surrounding a 6-foot-tall "Spider-Man" sculpture on display near the Lincoln Children's Zoo has added titles to Matt Schulte's job description.
Not only is he executive director of Campus Life, a Christian nonprofit, he told the City Council on Monday. But he's also now a purveyor of public art and "Protector of Spider-Man."
He and Liz Shea-McCoy, who helped coordinate the Serving Hands public art project, tried to get out front of any further controversy surrounding the "Spider-Man" sculpture Monday.
There are 50 sculptures across the city as part of the series. They'll be auctioned in October to raise money for Campus Life projects.
Before the woman's email, Schulte heard a lot about the sculpture depicting hands bearing a folded flag displayed on the VA campus in east Lincoln and "Spider-Man."
Then the Journal Star wrote about the woman's letter, and the story went viral. Schulte fielded calls from CNN and Fox News. The story was picked up by media outlets all over the country.
Traffic to the nonprofit's website spiked.
"Just about the only thing we lacked was a late-night comedy joke," Schulte said.
Subsequently, the woman who initially took offense wrote Schulte and said she'd realized she was mistaken and that she hoped the attention her initial letter spawned would benefit Campus Life, he said.
But that didn't put the issue to bed, as Schulte and Shea-McCoy heard rumblings there might be others mobilizing to move the "Spider-Man" hands.
So they showed up at the meeting and tried to preempt concerns during public comment.
"It’s gone from a little bit of 'This is so silly' to a little more serious," Shea-McCoy said.
She informed the council about the sculpture selection process, saying appropriateness for community display is one of the key factors in selecting the theme on an individual sculpture.
Artists from around the state submit one to five proposals before they are examined and winnowed by a panel of judges, she said.
Ultimately, just one woman stepped forward during public comment to warn the council of the proliferation of icons in everyday places here and across the U.S. that she believes pay homage to the devil.
She doesn't believe the hands depict "Spider-Man," and she cautioned the council to be on the lookout for signs and symbols sympathetic to Satan.
Said Schulte: "It's so typical for a superhero to suffer for mistaken identity like this."
'Immoral' business, but 'yes' vote
Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen objected before he approved.
Steve Stevenson had come to the council Monday seeking a liquor license for The Night Before Lounge, a strip club that's been at 11th and M streets since the 1980s.
Councilman Roy Christensen speaks at a council meeting at City Hall.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Stevenson and two others recently bought the lounge from longtime owner Ken Semler.
His application is routine, as Stevenson owns The Office, another Lincoln strip club, and Playmakers Bar and Grill in southwest Lincoln.
From the dais, Christensen said he recognized this application was legal.
"I think this is an example of something being perfectly legal but completely morally reprehensible," the Republican said.
He'd vote yes, he said, because he believes in equality before the law.
"But for a business to make its way in this world by victimizing people, (that's) not a good thing," he said.
The liquor license was unanimously approved.
Allo update
Allo has completed the massive undertaking of digging and installing a fiber-optic cable network capable of providing high-speed internet across Lincoln.
Todd Heyne of Allo told the mayor's Telecommunications and Cable TV Advisory Board last week that the company's crews, led by contractor Bauer Underground, completed that phase April 30.
All told, they put in 1,700 miles of conduit and 2,600 miles of fiber-optic cable, he said.
Allo's underground work will continue on the city's edges as it helps keep pace with growth, but most of the company's work within the city going forward will be connecting customers to its infrastructure, he said.
The project has been a headache for some in the community, as the massive citywide digging project upturned yards and
led to some natural gas leaks.
In all that work, though, Allo happily can report no major injuries or safety incidents, Heyne said.
Lincoln's Serving Hands sculptures and where to find them
1. Look at This
1. Look at This Artist: Greg Holdren Benefactor: Bill and Lucille Sapp Location: 70th and South
The butterfly here represents an idea becoming a reality. The idea occurs and is brought into being. And the completion is offered to the world.
Have you ever seen a butterfly in the wind? They get tossed in all directions, but, whether by providence or their own control, never seemed to get smashed into anything (except cars). This reminds me of how a good idea goes through the gamut of critic but holds its own to end up as a real thing (the cars are the heavy handed critics but holds it’s own to end up as a real thing (the cars are the heavy handed critics meeting an oversensitive creator).
Courtesy photo
2. Into the Sun
2. Into the Sun Artist: Nicki Nix Patron: Abel Foundation Location: Q Street and North 10th Street
To me, butterflies represent endurance, change, hope and life. With that comes love which is in the heart of those who serve.
This design will be painted with aluminum butterflies attached to the surface of the hands.
Courtesy photo
3. Catch and Release
3. Catch and Release Artist: Nicki Nix Benefactor: TMCO Location: 3934 Vine St., Lincoln
To me, Butterflies represent Endurance, Change, Hope & Life. With that comes Love which is in the Heart of those who Serve.
This design will be painted with 50 Metal Butterflies attached to the surface of the Hands.
Courtesy photo
4. Beauty from Ashes: Ellie and Kylene
4. Beauty from Ashes: Ellie and Kylene Artist: Alison Rash Benefactor: Deb and Tom Cabela & White Law Office, P.C., L.L.O. Location: 3883 Normal Blvd.
Beauty from Ashes is a series I’ve been working on for a while. I’ve been thinking a lot about how we all have ashes. We all have pain. And big or small, there is beauty in us helping each other through the pain. When we experience trauma or loss, there is often something beautiful that is revealed. Maybe something we wouldn’t have noticed otherwise.
Each painting has a specific person’s name at the end. Someone who has touched me personally. Someone who has overcome loss.
When I started these paintings, I found that they demanded more of me than the previous series. They asked me to DO something with them after removing the vinyl. It is kind of like they’ve been asking, “So now what are you going to do with this? With this story?" They remind me of a pile of rainbows. A pile of promises. Finding beauty in ashes.
Beauty from Ashes: Ellie and Kylene is inspired by two of my heroes. Both cancer survivors. Both remarkable women. Ellie’s bravery and courage after receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis and prognosis and her persistence and determination to continue to fight seven years later (after initially being told she had ten to twelve months) can be an inspiration to each of us. Never give up. Take things one step at a time. Keep going. Kylene’s generosity and belief gave me a chance in my own cancer battle that otherwise would not have been possible. Giving to another without a second thought. Something for each of us to emulate. Beauty. So much beauty from ashes.
Courtesy photo
5. Spiderman
5. Spiderman Artist: Ian Anthony Laing Benefactor: Warren Distribution Location: 27th and Capital Parkway
Spiderman has always been my favorite superhero. Why not pay home to him? Spiderman can!
The paintwork will be Wicked Pearl Red to give the gloves a pearl shimmer. The design on the gloves will be a black acrylic paint. The webslingers will be fabricated on the piece and will be pearl black to contrast. The web will come to life as it is created on the piece from copper wire, and then painted a pearl white, which will give it a shimmer much like an actual spiderweb. There may be a spider or two somewhere on the piece, too.
Courtesy photo
7. My Child, I Give You the Moon
7. My Child, I Give You the Moon Artist: Ian Anthony Laing Benefactor: Warren Distribution Location: 6200 E. O St.
“Goodnight Moon” was one of my favorite books to read to my daughters when they were little. I believe every Dad wants to give their children the moon. This opportunity is providing me a way to do that. My legacy!
Glowing stars on the hands will be charged by the sun or interior lighting that will glow at night or when street lights are turned off. The color of the hands is to be determined after I see the piece coming together, but I’m leaning towards a satin black right now.
My excitement is with the moon. This will be a 4 or 5 foot in diameter injection molded sphere. It will be hand painted with acrylic paint to reproduce the texture of the moon’s surface. Part of the coating will be “glow in the dark” paint. My vision is that one side of the moon will be a full moon; its reverse side will look like an eclipse, and the views from each side will be a waxing or waning moon. A trip around the sculpture will be much like the moon traveling around the Earth, allowing you to see all phases of the moon.
Courtesy photo
8. You Raise Me Up.....Grow Nebraska
8. You Raise Me Up.....Grow Nebraska Artist: Roberta Barnes Benefactor: LI-COR Biosciences Location: Ninth and Q
Hands are the part of the human body capable of expressing care and compassion towards one another. The act of giving of ourselves to “Raise Up” another individual becomes an action of passing on kindness, caring, and compassion. My design depicts the concepts of “Raising Up” one another and universal kindness. It also conveys the “glow” we feel as we give to another.
The surface of the hands would be painted black. I would then build layers of colors that would become more and more luminous, representing the positive or the light we experience when we have given and when another individual has been supported.
I want to depict two images toward the base of the sculpture that represent the state of Nebraska; first, the use of corn stalks painted at the base symbolizing the growth in Nebraska. Secondly, I will insert the image of the State Capitol with the sower, symbolic of the idea, “we reap what we sow.”
I have painted the proposal to show the universe. However, my design might also depict a sunrise which may speak more appropriately to the “GROW.” These are two choices I would communicate to the sponsor. I would be willing to move in either direction.
Courtesy photo
9. Music Inspires Love ~ Love Inspires Music
9. Music Inspires Love ~ Love Inspires Music Artist: Liz Shea Benefactor: Rembolt Ludtke LLP, UNICO Group & Nationwide Location: 1128 Lincoln Mall
Inspiration is derived from the Latin, inspirare, “to breathe into.” Inspiration comes from imagery, settings and relaxation. It is the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something, especially to do something creative.
Music can inspire feelings and emotions within yourself and tap into your creativity.
The sculpture is truly a melding of music – birdsong and refrain created by the mind and hands of man. Produced either by nature of the complex of inspiration and performance, the melodies created to help to renew and refresh our world.
Courtesy photo
10. Nurture and Protection
10. Nurture and Protection Artist: Liz Shea Benefactor: Bettenhausen Family Foundation Location: 3140 S 33rd St.
A mother bird with her baby birds will always have an important and meaningful place in my heart. Nurture is a synonym of nourish and I have tried to emulate the mother bird’s fierce protective and nurturing skills in the ways I have raised my own children, focusing on safety, leading by example, basic trust and love.
“Good mothers pour care into the souls of their children much like sunlight and water pour nutrients into a plant. Our souls flourish when we are being nurtured and cared for. We grow, develop, and change according to the way we were designed…without nurture we wither.” Drs. Henry Cloud and John Townsend.
Courtesy photo
11. Roar of Crowd
11. The Roar of the Crowd Artist: Greg Holdren Patron: Baxter Toyota and Lexus
Location: 8300 S. 33rd St.
Courtesy photo
11. Roar of Crowd (back view)
Courtesy photo
13. Flag
13. Flag Artist: James Cattlett Benefactor: Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore and Gov. Pete Ricketts Location: 1421 H St.
The sculpture would be painted with acrylic paints and have the appearance of a waving flag. The image would be painted in a realistic style. An image we can all associate with — patriotic/American.
Courtesy photo
14. A Precious Bird
14. A Precious Bird Artist: Mark Kuzara Benefactor: Julie Kloke and Dan Semrad Location: 222 S. 84th St.
A white dove can be symbolic of peace, love and new beginnings. The release of white doves during rituals, ceremonies and celebrations has been a tradition for centuries and transcends all cultures and traditions.
The release of a white dove uplifts the eyes and can have religious connotations, but also commonly symbolizes hope, peace, dedication and love among other meanings.
Viewers of this sculpture must determine for themselves what it means as their experiences, religious or cultural backgrounds will influence their interpretation.
Courtesy photo
15. The Starry Night
15. The Starry Night Artist: Patrick Gauthier Benefactor: Bob and Jan Fitzsimmons Location: 719 P St.
The painting “The Starry Night” is a world-recognized painting. Although Vincent Van Gogh lived a tormented life, this painting seems to have a positive attraction to people worldwide. As an artist, Vincent van Gogh reminds me that it is okay to not color inside the lines and provides an artist encouragement to create with passion. Although this painting is highly recognizable, it would seem appropriate to bring more recognition to Vincent van Gogh and possibly give rise to even more interest to the history of art and spark more appreciation of the many personalities of different artists.
The Story of Starry Night
Vincent van Gogh painted “Starry Night” in 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Paul-de-Mausole near Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Van Gogh lived well in the hospital; he was allowed more freedoms than any of the other patients. If attended, he could leave the hospital grounds; he was allowed to paint, read, and withdraw into his own room. He was even given a studio. While he suffered from the occasional relapse into paranoia and fits – officially he had been diagnosed with epileptic fits – it seemed his mental health was recovering.
Unfortunately, he relapsed. He began to suffer hallucinations and plunged into depression. Accordingly, there was a tonal shift in I his work. He returned to incorporating the darker colors from the beginning of his career and Starry Night is a wonderful example of that shift. Blue dominates the painting, blending hills into the sky. The little village lies at the base the painting, colored in browns, grays and blues. Even though each building is clearly outlined in black, the yellow and white of the moon and the stars stand out against the sky, drawing the eyes to the sky. They are the big attention grabber of the painting.
Courtesy photo
16. Patchwork Fields
16. Patchwork Fields Artist: Patrick Gauthier Benefactor: Legacy Retirement Communities Location: 5600 Pioneers Blvd.
Grant Wood was an American Regionalism artist and painter who is best known for his painting, American Gothic. His rolling hills and roads winding through his countryside paintings remind me of the American artists I like, such as Grandma Moses and Charles Wysocki. Billowing clouds, church spires, patchwork fields and trees fill their landscape paintings. A similar regional colorful landscape painting of a Midwest landscape will remind us of the beautiful area of our country in which we live in.
Courtesy photo
17. Serving Bones
17. Serving Bones Artist: Miranda Knutson Benefactor: Jeanne Garvin Location: 625 S. 70th St.
The hand has been thought of as a power conduit - transforming unseen energy into a worldly form. The term manifestation is formed around the Latin word manus, meaning hand. The philosophical meaning for bones has been translated as the last earthly traces of the dead, seemingly lasting forever (the indestructible life), while also representing mortality and the transitory. In this way, flesh and bone together can portray the earth. The inspiration to create the image Serving Bones was to illustrate the importance our traces leave in our city and in this world.
Courtesy photo
18. Enchantment
18. Enchantment Artist: Mindy Burton Benefactor: Union Bank & Trust Location: 6811 S. 27th St.
There is an enchanting world out there. Hang out, look around, and love what you see.
This work will be designed in the position shown in the maquette and painted in acrylic. The bench will be created most likely in concrete to fit the dimensions of the interior space.
Courtesy photo
19. Flowering Hands
19. Flowering Hands Artist: Courtney Shudak Patron: The Ostergard Family Location: 129 N. 10th St.
I was inspired by growth; growth in how a flower grows and also how we grow as individuals. Something takes place in us, like a seed being planted, as we begin to serve others and help one another.
A small action, whether it be from volunteering in your community, serving in church ministry, or everyday opportunities to show love to others, can make a big difference. Just like how a small seed can produce a big beautiful flower.
This creation is titled “Flowering Hands” in hope to represent how we grow like a flower when helping those around us.
Courtesy photo
20. By the Light of the Moon
20. By the Light of the Moon Artist: Matthew Clements Benefactor: Lee and Suzanne Sapp Location: 1324 Silver St., Ashland
Outdoor nights in Lincoln are the inspiration for this piece. As a runner, I enjoy hitting the Jamaica trail, or running through Pioneers Park in the evening, and night. These runs are especially amazing during months when the fireflies are out, and the moon and the stars are shining brightly. This piece is to inspire others to go outside at night, and enjoy the awesome spectacle nature has to offer after the sun goes down.
Courtesy photo
21. Stronger Together
21. Stronger Together Artist: Allie Laing and Alex Rapp Benefactor: Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore and Governor Pete Ricketts Location: 1425 H St.
Nebraska is where some of the most hardworking, passionate, and creative people live. It’s home to various cultures, peoples of different backgrounds, and tight knit communities who care about one another. In today’s society, there’s power in numbers. When we support each others dreams we can accomplish more tan we thought possible.
This piece was inspired by living in a world that focuses on acceptance. We are stronger together. Every day we’re seeing a positive shift in society to have a borderless identity where gender, sexuality, or culture doesn’t keep us from being a united community. No matter where you come from, no matter what your background, and no matter your passions, lending a helping hand and routing for one another can only spur us forward. Through bright colors intertwining shapes, we hope this sculpture will bring light in to our community and empower those who come across it.
This design will be painted on the front and back with acrylic paint and covered in a pearlescent clear coat.
Courtesy photo
22. Perspective
22. Perspective Artist: Kate Wilcox Benefactor: ARYSE Location: Embassy Suites
The individual designs in this piece represent the uniqueness, diversity, and creativity of the students involved in Campus Life throughout the years. The words embedded into the designs embody the characteristics and qualities that are embedded into the fiber of the organizations.
Courtesy photo
22. Perspective (back view)
Courtesy photo
23. Supported by Grace
23. Supported by Grace Artist: Kate Wilcox Benefactor: Willmar Electric Company Location: Old Cheney Road and 84th Street
This piece represents the students involved with, and impacted by Campus Life and Youth for Christ. From my experience, Campus Life was always based on fun and support, but backed by spiritual and biblical foundations. In this piece, the students are laughing, learning and bonding, all while being supported by the Bible. The diversity is an example of the cultures and challenges we all bring to the table, and the camaraderie shows the ability to welcome all and grow together.
Courtesy photo
24. Climbing Rose - High Aspirations
24. Climbing Rose - High Aspirations Artist: Darlene Jansen Benefactor: The Peed Family Location: 230 N. Seventh St.
My inspiration for Climbing Rose - High Aspirations reflects the encouragement Campus Life gives to teenagers for climbing to their highest achievements. The rose in full bloom reflects the growth in fulfillment of their accomplishments and the buds represent the dreams of their aspirations. Colors depicted within the serving hands ~ the blue represents “sky is the limit,” the yellow represents warm mentoring,” and the green represents “help in building a solid foundation for life.” Included in the greenery is the acknowledgment of celebrating 50 years!
Courtesy photo
25. Monarch Butterfly - Metamorphosis of Life
25. Monarch Butterfly - Metamorphosis of Life Artist: Darlene Jansen Benefactor: Bob and Jan Fitzsimmons Location: 3600 O St.
My inspiration for Monarch Butterfly – Metamorphosis of Life represents the Campus Life organization’s mentorship giving teenagers guidance to spread their wings like the butterfly as they evolve into maturity and to help lift their confidence. The monarch and wild sunflowers reflect the opportunity the organization gives to teenagers for experiencing nature’s beautiful calm environment and the support of healthy relationships. Colors depicted within the serving hands ~ the blue represents “sky is the limit,” the yellow represents “warm mentoring” and the green represents “help in building a solid foundation for life.” Included in the greenery is the acknowledgment of celebrating 50 years of service.
Courtesy photo
26. Haymarket Warmth
26. Haymarket Warmth Artist: Brian Arp Benefactor: Katie & Scott Spohn & Tuttle Inc. Location: The Railyard
The nightlife of the Haymarket is dying down, but the warmth of the light is still much alive. As a couple gets a chance to enjoy the warmth of the light under a full moon, the protection of their umbrella helps to shelter them from the cold night. The umbrella might bring them closer, and give them a feeling of unity as they head to their destination. The back is a rendition of the same night at Pioneers Park, embellished with lighting to warm the trees on this cold night. The two scenes parallel the rural and urban qualities Lincoln has to offer.
Courtesy photo
27. Catch a Falling Star
27. Catch a Falling Star Artist: Jessica Olsen Patron: Chris and Tom Schleich Location: 5511 S. 27th St.
I am fascinated with light and using it in unconventional ways. When I learned about the Serving Hands design competition my mind was flooded with interesting ways I could incorporate light as a part of the Hands sculpture.
Courtesy photo
28. In His Hands
28. In His Hands Artist: Diane Ogden Benefactor: Anderson Auto Group Location: 8520 S. 30th St.
One’s unique fingerprint, not always visible to the human eye, leaves a mark on a surface of patterns, or spiral or concentric circles, often described as complex, intricate and elaborate. Usually thought of as a way to identify a person, our fingerprints may provide a scientific way to determine who we are. However, a fingerprint may also relate to the impression we leave on others in terms of how we treat them. In other words, a blueprint or template of expectations, friendship, or mentoring.
Courtesy photo
29. Dreamer
29. Dreamer Artist: Joel Anderson Benefactor: Bill and Lucille Sapp Location: 40th Street and Old Cheney Road
The toy duck allows the viewer to revisit youth or a simpler time, to reconnect with one's imagination. To imagine is to dream, to dream of what one's self can do and become.
Courtesy photo
29. Dreamer
Courtesy photo
30. Platte River Sunset
30. Platte River Sunset Artist: Joel Anderson Benefactor: Jane Raybould & Jose Herrero and Janet Chung & Pat Raybould Location: Russ's Market, 33rd and Nebraska 2
Remembering the simple beauty of our home state. Sun, river, and rolling fields are what make this the Heartland.
Courtesy photo
30. Platte River Sunset closeup
Courtesy photo
31. You Did for Me
31. You Did for Me Artist: Lindsay Reger and Sara Walters Benefactor: Nancy Sutton-Moss and Glen Moss Location: 1420 P St.
The inspiration for this concept came first of all from the Bible verse Matthew 25:40, which says: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’" This Bible verse, along with the chapter that surrounds it, is about serving others. By serving those with the least, the poorest, the friendless, we serve God and show our love for Him and our neighbors.
Additionally, inspiration arose from watching friends and family selflessly serve children in the community. This service occurs in a variety of settings, each vital to a child’s development and growth in its own unique way. A community of people (such as educators in schools, daycare providers, medical staff at pediatric health institutions, foster care parents, after school club volunteers, and youth sports coaches to name a few) each making their own unique investment in a child can truly make a difference in the path that child takes toward a successful and fulfilling future.
In this sculpture, the children depicted at the bottom of the ladder represent children who might need a little extra help to get through this big and sometimes scary world. The children’s drawings on the opposite hand depict the utopian life the kids might imagine they will one day achieve; perhaps even something seemingly as simple as a family and a home. Other drawings depicted include a child’s favorite activity, best friends, and dreams for the future. Ultimately, serving children is a way to serve both the present and the future simultaneously. Who children become when they grow up can be shaped by how we serve them now.
Courtesy photo
32. Black Keys - White Keys
32. Black Keys - White Keys Artist: Max Reis Benefactor: Duncan Family Trust Location: Arnold Elementary School
This proposal was inspired by the Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder duet, “Ebony & Ivory.” Like a piano keyboard why can’t we all get together and “Live together in perfect harmony?”
Courtesy photo
33. Garden of Glory
33. Garden of Glory Artist: Paula Yoachim Benefactor: Kathleen Svoboda in honor of her mother and father Location: Sunken Gardens
The inspiration of this design comes from the beauty of nature. I selected flowers from my own garden and would include birds & more varieties of butterflies on a larger scale. The leaves and vines from the flowers would intertwine and create a unifying path of movement in the final design. Everyone loves flowers, birds, and butterflies. I think this could be a fun design that would appeal to all ages of viewers who appreciate the beauty of nature.
Courtesy photo
34. The Cost of Freedom
34. The Cost of Freedom Artist: Tammy Miller Benefactor: The Peed Family Location: 7140 S. Wedgewood Drive
I wanted to create a visual to remind us of he cost of our freedom.
Courtesy photo
35. Reach for the Stars From the Heart of Nebraska
35. Reach for the Stars From the Heart of Nebraska Artist: Helen Donlan, Brian Zaro, Olivia Vogel Benefactor: Weathercraft Roofing Company Location: 5500 Pine Lake Road
By reaching and teaching at-risk youth in Nebraska about the many resources available to help them achieve their goals in life, and by educating our children by beginning with nature and natural resources, we provide them with a foundation for understanding all science – from the ground up!
Courtesy photo
36. You Are the Potter
36. You Are the Potter Artist: Lynn Wilson Benefactor: Terri Elliot & Friends of Campus Life Location: Faith Bible Church
When I saw those big, beautiful hands in the Lincoln Journal Star, I thought of Isaiah 64:8 "We are the clay and you our Potter; and all of us are the work of Your hand." Those larger-than-life hands make me think of God creating each of us. The hands also represent to me the "helping (human) hands" of Campus Life that has helped mold so many kids.
Courtesy photo
37. The Mark of a Great Nation
37. The Mark of a Great Nation Artist: Jill Mulligan Benefactor: Kathleen Svoboda Location: 631 D St.
The mark of a great nation is not in icons of wealth but in the lack of poverty.
In spite of the politics inherent in any political agenda, when a nation has the ability to advance to a state of successful use of its resources to the advantage of its citizens in obtaining food, shelter, educational growth, it is my belief that it becomes the duty of that nation to reach out to other nations and share its bounty so that eventually all nations may care for their citizens in a positive manner.
Once referred to as the Breadbasket to the World, Midwest America is an outstanding example of contributing food to third world nations made infamous because of their starving peoples. As a young person, I remember well my parents admonishing me to eat all my food at the supper table because other countries didn't have enough to eat. “Wasting food” was considered a sin of sorts when so many other people were starving.
It is in this paradigm that my proposal for the Serving Hands Art Project shows the two hands with the American flag securely wrapped around the base of the hands with the flag of Nebraska (or with the symbol of Lincoln: the Sower) which represents Lincoln's part in “breadbasket” contributions of food which have helped many hungry nations over the years. The fingers of the Serving Hands are wrapped in flags, like band-aids, symbolizing the third world nations that lack resources which would help them to a better way of life by providing food to areas suffering from lack of arable land and potable water. The list of “band-aid” nations was taken from the United Nations list of third world countries most in distress and present no political agenda. It just represents families in poverty whose children are going hungry. Hence the opening statement above referring to the mark of a great nation is a phrase I coined many years ago in college and am using it to express the Title (The Mark of a Great Nation) and statement about my proposal.
Courtesy photo
38. The Light of Hope
38. The Light of Hope Artist: Lila Rose Vamosi Benefactor: The Landing at Williamsburg Village Location: 3500 Faulkner Drive
This piece is inspired by the long dark path we all find ourselves treading from time to time, where we feel lost and discouraged, uncertain we will ever find our way out. But through the darkness shines a bright light of hope just beyond the horizon, there to show us the way to a brighter tomorrow.
Courtesy photo
39. Serving Hands Reflect Helping Hearts
39. Serving Hands Reflect Helping Hearts Artist: Kim Fitzekam-Szelag Benefactor: Nonprofit Shared Services Location: 700 R St.
The artist’s vision and inspiration is to enable a person to see himself reflected in this work as having a generous, open heart and able to give as much of himself as possible to help his community. People will be able to see themselves reflected from every side of the piece. On the front of the piece, in the palms of the hands, they will also be able to see a heart (above, below, peripherally, etc.)
The inspiration for the mosaic mirrors covering the piece is about reflection; reflection of our community, reflection of self when viewing the piece and seeing one’s own potential, reflection of the size of our own hearts and our ability to give. The reflective possibilities are endless.
The inspiration for the fused hearts is all about giving – with heart. The use of five hearts is to acknowledge 50 years, one per decade, of Campus Life. The various sizes could have different interpretations also, depending on one’s own perspective. In addition, the fused hearts are symbolic of the continued growth of Campus Life as well as our community. Artistically, the fused hearts add depth and dimension to the piece, allowing the eye some relief and perspective.
Courtesy photo
40. Reflection
40. Reflection
Courtesy photo
41. Enchantment Mini
41. Enchantment Mini
Courtesy photo
42. Hands of a Lady
42. Hands of a Lady
Courtesy photo
43. Saturated Squares
43. Saturated Squares
Courtesy photo
44. Woodsy Owl
44. Woodsy Owl
Courtesy photo
44. Woodsy Owl (closeup)
44. Woodsy Owl (closeup)
Courtesy photo
45. Growth (back)
45. Growth (back)
Courtesy photo
46. Mehendi Hands
46. Mehendi Hands
Courtesy photo
47. Butterfly Effect
47. Butterfly Effect
Courtesy photo
47. Butterfly Effect (back)
47. Butterfly Effect (back)
Courtesy photo
48. Roar of the Crowd Mini
48. Roar of the Crowd Mini
Courtesy photo
48. Roar of the Crowd Mini (back)
48. Roar of the Crowd Mini (back)
50. Homecoming
50. Homecoming
Courtesy photo
51. Serve Well
51. Serve Well
Courtesy photo
51. Serve Well
51. Serve Well
Courtesy photo
Map of sculpture locations
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.