City Hall: Mayor, council members fronted most of defensive campaign recall push

In January, a divided council narrowly moved Councilman Roy Christensen's ordinance to the council's pending agenda without setting a date for the resolution to return for a decision.

Christensen objected to Raybould's move Monday.

"In essence, you guys have passed a gag order on the community of Lincoln to talk about this subject," Christensen said.

He then asked whether he could withdraw his resolution so that Lyon and others who wanted to discuss it could do so at council meetings.

But City Attorney Yohance Christie said parliamentary rules governing council meetings would require four members of the council to approve moving it off the pending list.

That's the same number of votes cast to put it in legislative purgatory in the first place.

Fast takes

Expanding — The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office at 601 N. 46th St. Kerin Peterson, property administrator for the Public Building Commission, said the expansion will help better accommodate increased early voting. Lancaster County commissioners Tuesday approved an $83,000 contract for the design of the expansion, with construction beginning possibly later this year.