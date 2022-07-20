City Hall: Longtime planner's handiwork all over downtown Lincoln

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You may not know Dallas McGee, but if you live in Lincoln you’ve seen his work.

His fingerprints are all over downtown Lincoln – the Haymarket, the Marcus Grand Theater, Embassy Suites, the Cornhusker Hotel.

Those neighborhood organizations that dot Lincoln’s political landscape? That they exist at all has something to do with the 72-year-old man who’s spent his career in the city’s Urban Development Department.

But downtown Lincoln, especially, is where McGee’s handiwork is most evident – though it’s not the only place.

“He’s just so much a part of everything that’s happened downtown,” said former Mayor Don Wesely. “Our downtown is thriving in large part because of Dallas McGee.”

McGee – who’s worked under nine mayors, helped develop two downtown master plans and saw the city change the way it made decisions after opponents successfully ended a controversial plan to build a northeast radial in the 1970s – will retire July 29.

The assistant director spent 45 years in the department (it would be 46 if he’d stay until August) – deciding to finally act on an idea he’s been toying with for a few years.

“I really enjoy what I do and the people I work with, so I’ve just been delaying it year after year,” he said.

Born in Bertrand in central Nebraska, McGee came to Lincoln for college. He earned a degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and joined a consulting firm in Omaha. There, his work included some planning and landscape projects, sparking an interest that would last a lifetime.

“That’s the point I really decided I was interested in cities and how cities work,” he said.

When he landed a job with Lincoln’s Urban Development Department he helped administer funds from the newly created federal Community Development Block Grants.

Lincoln invested heavily in housing revitalization, he said, and also helped develop neighborhood organizations to help make neighborhoods stronger.

“There wasn’t a lot of support politically for neighborhoods and addressing neighborhood issues,” he said. “The efforts of Urban Development helped neighborhoods organize and let their voices be heard.”

Probably the best example of the power of those voices was the Northeast Radial – a plan city leaders had in the 1970s to build a roadway through a number of north Lincoln neighborhoods.

Fierce resistance eventually sank the project and McGee was the staff person who worked with a citizen task force on a redevelopment plan for the land the city had acquired for the roadway.

The land was eventually redeveloped into open spaces and residential areas in the Clinton, Malone and University Place neighborhoods, along the John Dietrich Bikeway.

About the same time, McGee said, district council seats were established – giving representatives from the north part of Lincoln a voice in city government -- a big step in changing the power dynamics of the city and how decisions were made.

By the mid-'80s, McGee had another job: working with developers who’d formed the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corp. to reinvent an old warehouse district on the western edge of downtown.

The work started with city investments to update sewer and water mains in the area, he said. Lincoln was chosen by the National Trust, an organization that helps cities with historic preservation, as a site for a pilot project to redevelop a warehouse district, providing advisers to help make decisions.

“It was exciting in that we were working with very good people interested in preserving and enhancing that historical part of our city,” McGee said.

Early on, no one imagined an arena might one day grace the area. But the railyard location was noted in the city’s first Downtown Master Plan in 2005. In 2013, Pinnacle Bank Arena opened. Now development of the South Haymarket is underway.

“That evolution of the Haymarket that is still occurring today, began in the mid-1980s,” he said.

There were other early projects that helped redefine downtown, which – like downtowns in cities across the country – was moving away from being a retail center.

Some of the significant early projects McGee worked on: A new Cornhusker Hotel, the Embassy Suites – which was built after plans for an urban shopping center there fell through -- and a multiplex theater.

What is now the Marcus Grand was a major coup for downtown, McGee said, keeping it as an entertainment hub, drawing people downtown for a show and dinner, maybe a drink.

One of the things he’s proudest of is Lincoln’s inclusiveness and attention to downtown and its older neighborhoods.

“That isn’t always the way cities’ decisions are always made,” he said.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said that as assistant director, McGee has administered much of the work done by other planners.

“He’s really been at the center of most of the redevelopment agreements that have gone through the city in the last 20 years,” he said.

The downtown master plans – in 2005 and 2018 – set the framework for what downtown could become, and its latest evolution to a hub for both student housing and high-end condos.

Dave Landis, who was Urban Development director under former Mayor Chris Beutler, said McGee's work on the master plans was important.

“His impact has been immense,” Landis said. “You would find his handiwork not only in agreements we've reached with developers but in basic planning documents, especially the master plan. He had a subtle and effective impact on those documents.”

McGee was pivotal in consolidating the management of city parking services in the Urban Development Department and took a particular interest in streetscapes, working with the Downtown Lincoln Association to make sure there were flowers and space for trees.

“There was a particularly ‘Dallas’ phenomenon downtown in his attention to the streetscape,” Landis said. “That was a subject of considerable concern for Dallas, to very significant effect.”

Wesley remembers becoming mayor and realizing fairly early on that McGee was one of the key people who could make things happen.

He had the gift of diplomacy, Wesely said, finding a way to work through concerns on any project.

“He kept his head down, didn't call a lot of attention to himself and just did his job – and did it extraordinarily well.”