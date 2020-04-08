City Hall: Lincoln's seeking protective equipment for first responders, health care facilities

Lincoln has prioritized securing masks and gloves for all of its first responders and local health care providers, as the health department lacks access to enough personal protective equipment for everyone in those groups, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
"We're doing everything we can to extend the life of what (protective equipment) we have," Lopez said.
Since pandemic response planning began early last month, health department staff have surveyed local medical providers to determine their equipment needs.
Lincoln has some equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Monday.
State health officials have queried the need here and are planning to buy these supplies for Lincoln and other communities in Nebraska with newly approved emergency relief funds.
But Lopez said Lincoln continues to pursue the equipment on its own as a contingency, because nothing promised is guaranteed these days.
The mayor recently approved agreements to buy 75,000 N95 masks and specialized respirators. On Tuesday, the mayor signed off on an order to get 25,000 isolation gowns for the fire department.
A $128,000 order of 100 powdered air-purifying respirators, most often used by hospital staff, could arrive in Lincoln by May 1, but that's COVID-19 crisis-dependent, the supplier told the city.
City officials have recommended people wear cloth facial coverings while out in public and not use N95 masks or surgical masks unless their doctor tells them to because of their crucial value in protecting health care workers.
Anyone who has N95 or surgical masks should consider donating them to a medical facility, the mayor said Monday.
“Access to these supplies could save a health care professional’s life," Gaylor Baird said.
County Board holds virtual meeting
Lancaster County's five commissioners asynchronously pledged allegiance from their respective homes to kick off the County Board's first virtual official meeting Tuesday.
"That's not awkward at all," County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said, after the pledge had concluded.
Their Zoom-based video conference did not feature any testimony from the public on agenda items, but the council chambers were open for comment Tuesday morning at the County-City Building.
Some Lincoln City Council members want to meet online, especially after Gov. Pete Ricketts last month issued an executive order allowing government meetings in the state to be held virtually so long as proper notice and access is given.
On Monday, the council met in person, though spaced farther apart, and Councilwoman Tammy Ward pushed for the council to move to all-virtual meetings.
But City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said he and the city law department staff concluded the city cannot legally hold a virtual meeting without putting the action they take in jeopardy of violating the state's Open Meetings Act.
He said he would advise the council to hire outside counsel if they decided to hold meetings virtually and faced a lawsuit over an action they took during that meeting.
Chair Jane Raybould has raised the possibility of suspending meetings and only holding emergency meetings on crucial action as needed.
Fast takes
450,000 — The population base health department staff have begun using in their projections of the impact of the coronavirus on Lincoln's hospital system to account for possible patients from elsewhere in Southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas receiving treatment here. Lopez said the cooperation she has seen among hospital providers has been heartening.
$4.4 billion loss — The projected economic impact in Nebraska estimated in a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department pandemic flu response plan revised in 2018. That influenza pandemic scenario also envisioned a possible 25% to 35% absenteeism among health care and first responders because of those staff contracting the virus, which signals why public health officials have prioritized getting those groups personal protective equipment.
Reminder — Property taxes cannot be paid in-person at this time because of the closure of the Lancaster County Treasurer's Office to walk-ins. Property owners not paying online can mail their checks to the Lancaster County Treasurer at 555 S. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68508. Recently, two or three people accustomed to paying in-person have tried to do so at the City Clerk's Office each day, said City Clerk Teresa Meier.
