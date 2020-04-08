City Hall: Lincoln's seeking protective equipment for first responders, health care facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Riley Johnson Local government reporter

Lincoln has prioritized securing masks and gloves for all of its first responders and local health care providers, as the health department lacks access to enough personal protective equipment for everyone in those groups, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

"We're doing everything we can to extend the life of what (protective equipment) we have," Lopez said.

Since pandemic response planning began early last month, health department staff have surveyed local medical providers to determine their equipment needs.

Lincoln has some equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Monday.

State health officials have queried the need here and are planning to buy these supplies for Lincoln and other communities in Nebraska with newly approved emergency relief funds.

But Lopez said Lincoln continues to pursue the equipment on its own as a contingency, because nothing promised is guaranteed these days.

The mayor recently approved agreements to buy 75,000 N95 masks and specialized respirators. On Tuesday, the mayor signed off on an order to get 25,000 isolation gowns for the fire department.