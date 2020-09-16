City Hall: Lincoln's recycling site overhaul and the tricks of consolidating free collection spots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city opened its first consolidated recycling collection site last week as it works to winnow down its free, public recycling program from 19 sites to a handful.

The fenced-off, 12 roll-off bin site at 5101 N. 48th St. — near the North 48th Street landfill — will replace a host of north Lincoln sites, including the already-closed North Star High School site and a site in University Place slated for decommissioning later this year.

“The opening of the first expanded site will provide an accessible and easy way for residents to recycle,” said Donna Garden, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities assistant director. “We are committed to continue to provide this essential service to residents of Lincoln with these new sites.”

The crash of the international recyclables market, combined with closure of the city's recycling contractor last year, led the city to rethink its approach to the public recycling sites.

To save $2 million annually, city officials decided to cut the number of sites to four or five.

Officials sought to streamline the service, using more uniform bin sizes that wouldn't require three different style trucks to service the locations, they said.