So-called sober living homes could soon be regulated by Lincoln’s zoning laws.

City officials are working to devise a zoning ordinance that would set parameters for what they’re calling collaborative living homes, generally homes designed for people with substance abuse issues who are in recovery.

In the last year, a number of those homes have sought a reasonable accommodation from the existing city ordinance that prohibits three unrelated people from living together in one residence.

The reasonable accommodation under the federal Fair Housing Act says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, and courts have said that includes those in recovery.

So far, several collaborative living homes have sought and received reasonable accommodation, but not without significant opposition from neighbors.

Their complaints range from a lack of parking in already congested areas in core neighborhoods, where such homes often open; a lack of supervision and alleged illegal behavior; and concerns for the residents being forced to live in unsafe conditions.

The city already has zoning ordinances that set parameters for group homes, transitional living homes and domestic violence shelters, and after several collaborative living homes sought reasonable accommodation, Councilwoman Sändra Washington asked the city to research possible ordinances.

Planning Director David Cary said his department did so and came up with a proposal — more of an idea, really, because it’s very much in the planning stages and is subject to change — that addresses occupancy, parking and spacing between other collaborative living homes.

At this point, Cary said, the ordinance would follow other zoning ordinances and regulate the number of people allowed in a home based on lot size. The regulations would be graduated based on the zoning density, and it would be capped at 10 people. The limits wouldn’t apply in commercial zones.

They’d also require parking for half the people in the residence, or one space for every two residents. In many areas of town, driveways and garages allow residents to “stack” cars, making that requirement more realistic, Cary said.

Finally, city officials are considering requiring between 500 and 1,000 feet between collaborative living homes, depending on the zoning density.

The city has similar spacing requirements for group homes, transitional living homes and domestic violence shelters, and Cary said one of the things still under discussion is whether there should be spacing requirements that apply across the board to all group living homes.

Having an ordinance in place would mean homeowners would have to comply, which would presumably help deal with a common complaint: that owners of such homes don’t seek reasonable accommodations until neighbors complain.

The reasonable accommodation waiver would still be available for property owners, if they wanted to make the case, for instance, that it would be beneficial for more than 10 people to live in one home, Cary said.

On Monday, Cary presented the ideas to the mayor’s neighborhood roundtable group and plans to touch base with providers and gather other feedback from neighbors before crafting a proposed ordinance in the coming months.

The issue is never easy: two years ago the council passed an ordinance addressing transitional living — homes for people leaving prison who are on parole or probation — and heard significant pushback.

Part of the problem for city officials: their zoning ordinances can address land use but not what goes on inside the house, such as supervision and programming.

But there's also interest at the state level: Sen. Mike McDonnell’s LB334 would create some oversight for transitional living homes through the Nebraska Commission of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. It would require baseline health and safety standards and inspections, track program use, outcomes and expenses and allow for a single point of contact for both residents and owners of the homes to lodge complaints and get questions answered.

Some, but not all, of the collaborative living homes for people in recovery accept state payment vouchers for residents on parole or probation, and those that do would be subject to the proposed requirements under McDonnell's bill.

One of the problems, state officials say, is that residents on parole or probation are afraid to complain about living conditions for fear they’ll be evicted, thereby violating the conditions of their release, which could land them back in prison.

On Feb. 27, long before any ordinance is in place, the City Council will have to deal with a request from MAK Development of Omaha, which operates as Michael House, for a reasonable accommodation to allow up to 12 adults to live in a home at 27th and Washington streets.

For the first time, the Planning Commission recommended denial.

