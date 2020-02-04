City Hall: Lincoln's recycling program to cost more in the coming year

A billion-dollar project

Building wellfields, pipelines and a new treatment plant along the Missouri River to secure a second source of water for Lincoln would be a billion-dollar effort, according to city officials.

The water restrictions ordered in Lincoln amid Platte River flooding last March showed the need for a second water source, if for nothing else than redundancy in the system, Donna Garden of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities told the City Council on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also, projections of city water usage show Lincoln meeting the capacity of its wellfields near Ashland by 2052, and that projection includes two planned wellfield expansions, Garden said.

City officials believe the Missouri River presents the best option for Lincoln, and, in 2013, they projected the cost of building an operation at the river at $500 million.

In 2040 or 2045, when the city's need for the second source will be more pronounced, that estimate would be $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion, Garden said.

"If you put that in perspective of how the state handled the flood over the last year, that was a billion dollars worth of damage across the entire state," she said. "Our second source of water would end up costing us more than that."