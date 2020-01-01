City Hall: 20 Lincoln questions for 2020

Happy New Year!
Whether you were ready for it or not, 2020 has arrived.
It's a new year, a new decade and a time with many open questions for the Lincoln area. Here are 20 questions that have got me curious based on the biggest issues of 2019:
* Electric scooters will arrive this spring to Lincoln's downtown streets. Will they be the craze that's overtaken other U.S. cities? Will the dockless rentals wreak havoc on downtown traffic and pedestrians, or will their arrival be largely uneventful?
* How will new city leadership address housing affordability and housing quality as Lincoln grows? Will Lincoln employ community land trusts to make some homes more affordable? Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she supports the tool as a way to reduce the cost of a home by separating its value from the land underneath. The city's housing action plan is due in February.
* When will the identity of the company behind the Agate Project be revealed? And will it be Google?
* How will online sales tax dollars figure into the new mayor's first budget? Collections began last April in Nebraska, and it appears they've buoyed the city's overall collections since June. Through November, the monthly sales tax funds received by the city have been more than 6% above the same month the year before.
* Will Allo launch its three community Wi-Fi zones?
* Will this winter bring a reprieve for drivers trying to avoid driving on icy or snow-packed streets and the resulting potholes? An outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for January through March predicts normal temperatures for the Lincoln area but slightly above-average precipitation. "I’m hoping for a mild winter, so potholes won't grow as much," Councilman Bennie Shobe said.
You have free articles remaining.
* Will 2020 be the year a Costco chicken operation gets built in Lancaster County? An appeal on the first proposed facility approved to be built in southwest Lancaster County is pending. And a Lancaster County District judge is being asked to reverse the County Board's denial for a farm in the northwest part of the county.
* Will the Lancaster County Board — in an election year for two commissioners — look to property taxes again as a way to get more bridge and road work done? And will the board seek a new revenue source after the wheel tax concept stalled out?
* Will the fate of Pershing Center be resolved? Gaylor Baird said the block's redevelopment is a goal of her administration and in the closing months of 2019, her staff was still looking at proposals to repurpose the site.
* With the 14th Street and Old Cheney Road roundabout project on the shelf, what will happen to the millions planned for its construction in the next few years? How will those dollars play into overall street funding for the city, which will already have an estimated $9.75 million more for street projects from the quarter-cent sales tax?
* How will the new mayor look to improve the quality of life in Lincoln? She's talked about considering the well-being of residents when looking at the city's growth. And will her administration move the city's redevelopment focus from downtown to the neighborhood commercial centers?
* How will the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a series of cases about the legality of protections for LGBT people shake out? And will the high court's decision force action on Lincoln's so-called Fairness Ordinance, a stalled measure that would protect LGBT people's employment, housing and public accommodation rights? Despite having a supportive City Council majority and two openly gay council members, the 2012 ordinance has not been recalled or put to a vote of the people.
* What policy changes will Democratic majorities on the City Council and Lancaster County Board bring as new members on each body gain their footing?
Fast takes
$108,898 — The average amount of occupation taxes collected at SouthPointe Pavilions each month to help pay for the $20 million parking garage at the outdoor mall. Since February 2017, the city has collected more than $3.8 million in occupation taxes on items sold at the shopping center, according to city finance data. The 1% tax is listed on receipts as "parking fee" or "parking assessment," but it is not collected on food or beverages sold there.
$2,152,092 — The new contract for Uribe Refuse Services Inc., which has been collecting recyclables from the city's collection sites for the last several months. The $1.56 million increase for Uribe comes after it filled in for the company that had serviced the recycling collection sites but went out of business in October. Uribe also collects recycling and waste from municipal buildings.
64,347 — The number of JournalStar.com readers who read my most-popular "City Hall" column of 2019. Thanks for reading any of the 28 columns I wrote last year.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.