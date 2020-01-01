City Hall: 20 Lincoln questions for 2020

* Will Allo launch its three community Wi-Fi zones?

* Will this winter bring a reprieve for drivers trying to avoid driving on icy or snow-packed streets and the resulting potholes? An outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for January through March predicts normal temperatures for the Lincoln area but slightly above-average precipitation. "I’m hoping for a mild winter, so potholes won't grow as much," Councilman Bennie Shobe said.

* Will 2020 be the year a Costco chicken operation gets built in Lancaster County? An appeal on the first proposed facility approved to be built in southwest Lancaster County is pending. And a Lancaster County District judge is being asked to reverse the County Board's denial for a farm in the northwest part of the county.

* Will the Lancaster County Board — in an election year for two commissioners — look to property taxes again as a way to get more bridge and road work done? And will the board seek a new revenue source after the wheel tax concept stalled out?

* Will the fate of Pershing Center be resolved? Gaylor Baird said the block's redevelopment is a goal of her administration and in the closing months of 2019, her staff was still looking at proposals to repurpose the site.