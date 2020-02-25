City Hall: Lincoln police busted down wrong door; city to pay for it, but not 'second-guessing' officers

It's not as if police intentionally broke into the wrong apartment, he said.

Officers followed protocol by knocking and announcing themselves several times and waited about 30 seconds before entering, Kirkpatrick said.

If anything, the tenant should have prevented this by opening the door, he said.

Police can't wait forever in exigent circumstances. Evidence could be destroyed before a police search or someone could be in need of emergency medical help if officers are doing a welfare check, he said.

State law doesn't require the city to pay in these types of cases.

"You have a number of cases that come before you on these sorts of circumstances where you have someone that says 'I don't know why I should have to pay,'" Kirkpatrick told the Council.

"The answer is, 'Well, because we have to come out and save lives. We have to enforce these warrants.'"

But council members made a rare decision Monday to approve and pay the claim.

Council Chair Jane Raybould likened the case to doctors amputating the wrong leg.