City Hall: Lincoln police adding supervisors with rank of lieutenant

The Lincoln City Council took the unusual step Monday of suspending its rules and voted to approve an ordinance creating the new rank of Lincoln police lieutenant — one of the organizational changes shepherded by the new chief.

The council, which has been reluctant to suspend its rules in other cases, agreed to vote on the ordinance at second rather than third reading because Chief Teresa Ewins said having to wait two weeks would mess up the bidding process officers go through to determine their jobs, shifts and geographic teams for the year.

In their planning, police officials had overlooked Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 10 — when the council won't meet — which means if the council followed its rules it wouldn’t approve the change until Oct. 17.

Having to wait that long would disrupt the bidding process and also would cause scheduling problems for an outside firm coming in to test the lieutenant applicants, Ewins said.

She’d tried to create the rank of lieutenant — a supervisory role between sergeants and captains — earlier on in her tenure, but the Lincoln Police Union blocked the effort because the chief had wanted to unilaterally appoint lieutenants to different stations and shifts, rather than letting them bid for positions.

It appears many of those issues have been worked out — and the new ordinance creates the position with a pay range from $82,771 to $120,020.

Sergeant pay ranges from $84,793 to $107,369. Although starting pay for sergeants is higher than that for lieutenants, it’s unlikely sergeants being promoted to lieutenant would start on the bottom step of the pay scale, Ewins said.

They’re still working out details, including whether lieutenants will be part of the bargaining unit, she said. Now it’s just officers and sergeants.

Ewins said LPD plans to hire 8-10 lieutenants, a change that will ultimately cost about $900,000, though it won't impact the current budget because of unfilled positions.

Sergeants will be able to apply for the higher rank, and the department will evaluate how many sergeant positions it needs to fill depending on what departments or areas lose them to the new higher rank, she said.

LPD had lieutenants until former Chief Tom Casady eliminated them in 1996, an effort to create a leaner and flatter management structure, a trend in management at the time. Then, it was a financial wash that ultimately reduced total command staff slightly and allowed the department to put more resources to hiring officers and sergeants, Casady said.

Ewins wants to bring lieutenants back to offer more supervision to officers, create a clear delineation between ranks and create more accountability. It also will offer a stepping stone for officers who want to move up in the department. Now the difference in responsibilities between sergeants and captains is huge, she said.

“The organization is going to grow as the city grows, so we need to make sure there’s a structure in place with clear supervision and guidance for our members,” she told the council.

The council has refused to suspend its rules in several recent instances, unlike the Lincoln Board of Education, which fairly routinely suspends its rules to vote ahead of final reading.

Out with the old

Low- to moderate-income homeowners got rid of ash trees in their yards at risk from the Emerald Ash Borer and will soon have new trees, thanks to a city pilot program funded with a $150,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service and $20,000 from the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Through the program, begun in February, the city Parks and Recreation Department removed 66 trees on 48 homeowners’ properties and will replace them next spring.

The Forest Service awarded the program its Community Forestry Community Improvement Award and city officials hope to continue the program with additional grant funding, said Jennifer Williams, chief of staff for mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Scooters are back

Electric scooters are back on city streets.

Lincoln has finalized contracts with two vendors — Lime and Veo, each of which will deploy 250 e-scooters to an expanded area.

Lime scooters — available on the Lime–#RideGreen smartphone app — are on the streets and cost $1 to unlock and 34 cents per minute. Veo e-scooters will be available beginning next spring.

The city conducted a 16-month scooter pilot program that tracked more than 91,400 trips that averaged 12 minutes and traveled less than a mile. More than 25,000 different people took a ride during the pilot program.

City officials hope the e-scooters promote alternative — and more environmentally clean — forms of transportation, and they’ve expanded the area where scooters can be used to one bordered roughly by Huntington Avenue, South Street, 48th Street and Southwest Second Street.

ScooterLNK’s operating hours have been extended by two hours and now run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

For details on rules and maps go to lincoln.ne.gov/scooter.

Bus fares coming back

Lincoln’s bus riders will have to pony up some money in two weeks.

The city's recently adopted biennial budget re-instituted — but lowered — bus fares for StarTran, despite an appeal from the mayor's advisory board that they remain free for two years as a pilot to encourage ridership, help low-income and refugee families and give the city more time to gather data.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials estimated the cost to continue no-fare busing at $1.2 million a year. Federal stimulus funds helped pay for it during the pandemic.

Fare collection will begin Oct. 17, but passes are already available for purchase.

Bus fares, which were $1.75 per ride pre-pandemic, will now cost $1.25. Paratransit rides will cost a dollar less than previously, at $2.50 a ride, and senior rates will decrease from 85 cents to 60 cents. Children 4 and younger can ride free. For more information on fares or how to get passes, go to startran.lincoln.ne.gov.