City Hall: Lincoln officials see mask mandate as new 'no shoes, no shirt, no service'

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim city-county health director Pat Lopez see the local mask mandate as a new, temporary addition to a time-tested service mandate.

No shirt. No shoes. No service.

"Add no mask to that list right now," Gaylor Baird said in an interview on "LNK Today" on Tuesday.

Police won't be ticketing people violating the mandate, which contains numerous exceptions.

Instead, Gaylor Baird and Lopez said the focus will be on supporting compliance within businesses, and health department staff will educate businesses and help supply masks to those who need them.

People who want to complain about violations should make a report to UpLNK, either through the smartphone app or city website, and should not call 911 or the non-emergency lines for local law enforcement.

The health department has created a Frequently Asked Questions page on masks, and included in the topics covered is what to do if you spot someone not wearing a mask.