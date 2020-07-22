City Hall: Lincoln officials see mask mandate as new 'no shoes, no shirt, no service'

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim city-county health director Pat Lopez see the local mask mandate as a new, temporary addition to a time-tested service mandate.
No shirt. No shoes. No service.
"Add no mask to that list right now," Gaylor Baird said in an interview on "LNK Today" on Tuesday.
Police won't be ticketing people violating the mandate, which contains numerous exceptions.
Instead, Gaylor Baird and Lopez said the focus will be on supporting compliance within businesses, and health department staff will educate businesses and help supply masks to those who need them.
People who want to complain about violations should make a report to UpLNK, either through the smartphone app or city website, and should not call 911 or the non-emergency lines for local law enforcement.
The health department has created a Frequently Asked Questions page on masks, and included in the topics covered is what to do if you spot someone not wearing a mask.
"Nothing," the FAQ page states. "Some people have conditions or circumstances that would make wearing a cloth face covering difficult or dangerous. Just wear your face covering and stay 6 feet away."
During the interview on KLIN-AM, Gaylor Baird likened this moment to a time she attended a Husker football game following 9/11 and observed Nebraska fans patiently waiting in long entrance lines, delayed by enhanced screening measures.
Opposing fans crowded the gate and tried to cut in line.
"We really expect that same (Nebraska) spirit, that courteous spirit, is going to be what carries us through this moment in time," she said.
Riot response drives up OT
Lincoln and Omaha both saw overtime spike when their police forces responded to protests over police brutality in late May.
But Omaha's $2.5 million overtime bill for May 29 through June 7 dwarfs the $170,000 overtime payout incurred by the Lincoln Police Department.
A couple of distinctions in response and conditions account for the difference.
Unrest in both cities triggered mayor-imposed curfews, but Omaha's lasted longer.
And Omaha police adopted an extremely rare police shift schedule where officers had to work 12-hour shifts every day instead of eight-hour shifts, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Lincoln didn't adopt the same shift schedule as Omaha, and police union President Brad Hulse said he believes that kept overtime from surging even more.
Instead, Lincoln police commanders typically held officers working the afternoon shifts over a couple hours.
Many of the officers still felt burned out, Hulse said.
Police have estimated damage from the riot at $12 million, largely driven by damage to a building along Lincoln Mall set on fire overnight May 30.
"Just imagine if you didn’t spend that money on overtime," Hulse said. "How much more damage would there have been?”
He praised the department's leadership, noting Chief Jeff Bliemeister at one point had been up 30 straight hours and how Assistant Chief Brian Jackson stood shoulder to shoulder with officers during their protest response.
Officers on vacation or their days off flooded police headquarters offering to help the department respond to the unrest, Hulse said.
Those officers included a police sergeant who needed doctors to staple shut a gash on his head hours after he had been hit with a brick, Hulse said.
Lincoln police officers are great and dedicated to their jobs, he said.
"You can’t lump us all into one big basket and say we’re all the same,” Hulse said.
Not just a formality
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird grabbed the headlines Friday when she announced her mask mandate, but the unusually sharp-dressed city attorney drew notice, too, during the mayor's televised briefing.
Jeff Kirkpatrick donned a tuxedo Friday to mark a day proclaimed in his honor by the Lincoln City Council.
"For the record, I was not planning on speaking at that press conference,” Kirkpatrick said Monday.
City Council members unanimously confirmed Kirkpatrick's successor, Yohance Christie, at a meeting Monday.
Christie praised Kirkpatrick's professionalism, graciousness and helpfulness during his confirmation hearing.
No one opposed his nomination.
He began his service as city attorney Tuesday.
Football's budget hit
Budget staff members project the city will take in $77 million in sales tax in the upcoming fiscal year, 2% less than they had projected for the previous year.
Annual sales tax collections have grown year over year by between $2 million and $4 million since 2013.
But the pandemic upended that growth.
So at a budget meeting Monday, Councilwoman Sändra Washington asked city Finance Director Brandon Kauffman whether the mayor's budget considers the likelihood of limited Husker football weekends and the resulting economic activity.
A 2013 analysis by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bureau of Business Research estimated the economic infusion to Lincoln's economy at $5 million for every home game.
Kauffman called the proposed budget conservative and cautious on the economic impact of Husker football this fall.
"I’m not sure we’ve seen the worst yet of the economic impacts," Kauffman said.
Fast takes
28 -- The number of events seeking to host over 500 people that the health department has approved so far this summer. Lopez said the only event that has been denied was the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center. Organizers moved that event to Guthrie, Oklahoma.
12:11 a.m. Tuesday -- The time the Lincoln City Council adjourned its Monday meeting that began at 3 p.m. A long agenda, including a host of zoning appeals, followed by virtual public comment extended the meeting.
Eugene, Oregon -- Where one of the virtual public commenters at Monday's marathon meeting spoke from when the council allowed open mic testimony.
