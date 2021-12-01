City Hall: Lincoln officials plan to create a food truck area under Rosa Parks overpass

That development is starting: J.A. Woollam Co., which makes light-measuring instruments, plans to double the size of its existing headquarters at Seventh and M streets with a $20 million, three-story addition to the west side of the Cotswold Building at 311 S. Seventh St.

“There’s quite a few opportunities in the area. It’s just a matter of building off those projects,” Salem said. “It’s an area in transition just like the Haymarket was in the 1980s and '90s.”

Then, it was developers who reinvented the Hardy Building, the Grainger Building, the Apothecary, the Russell Stover factory, an old carpet factory-turned-art gallery, the Creamery and Lincoln Station.

That set the stage for Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Railyard.

“They really paved the way with the idea of an entertainment district,” she said.

Tax-increment financing from the 8N Loft student housing project will pay for this first phase now being bid, which Salem said could end up being more than $1 million. Bidding is open until Dec. 17.

Over time, Salem said TIF from the housing project could generate $6 million to $7 million that can be used for streetscape and parking improvements, and, hopefully, other redevelopment projects can add to that.