City Hall: Lincoln mayor manages stress of pandemic response with runs, family TV nights, video chats with mom

At night, microwave popcorn with her children and shows such as "The Voice" have given the family an escape.

Gaylor Baird chats over video with her mother, who lives in Oregon, as often as she can, and in texts and calls to friends lately, she's begun telling them how she loves them and what they mean to her, she said.

"Our relationships with one another are the glue that will hold us all together through this remarkable time, so why not be honest about how we feel?" the mayor said.

Additional paid pandemic leave

The mayor and the Lancaster County Board have each extended an additional two weeks of paid pandemic leave to city and county employees unable to work while quarantining or caring for children or a relative.

Both local governments implemented the changes for their workers following congressional action in March to provide two weeks of paid leave to allow workers to follow the guidance of health officials if they become ill.

Congress' law applies to businesses with less than 500 employees and the federal government, according to news reports.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member