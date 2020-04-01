City Hall: Lincoln mayor manages stress of pandemic response with runs, family TV nights, video chats with mom

Outlining Lincoln's preparation and response to the pandemic has put Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at the podium more often than is typical at City Hall.
If these weren't historic times, the first-term mayor may likely be announcing a new program, purchase or policy weekly while gearing up for her first two-year budget and implementing her vision for the city's future.
Instead, Gaylor Baird has had to enact an order winding down the city's economy to keep Lincoln residents safe and reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.
She's expecting to provide the city daily news briefings, updates often centered around noting the latest number of confirmed local cases of the disease.
Last week, the mayor made the Wall Street Journal.
Fortunately for Lincoln, her headline in the country's second-largest newspaper focused not on a scandal here, but how our leader has navigated these unsettling, uncertain times.
A reporter asked the mayor to share her keys to dealing with the anxiety and stress of the pandemic.
Daybreak runs and regular coffee — to-go — have helped her to keep a clear mind and a small business-supporting snippet of her normal routine during this shake-up of society's status quo, she said.
At night, microwave popcorn with her children and shows such as "The Voice" have given the family an escape.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
Gaylor Baird chats over video with her mother, who lives in Oregon, as often as she can, and in texts and calls to friends lately, she's begun telling them how she loves them and what they mean to her, she said.
"Our relationships with one another are the glue that will hold us all together through this remarkable time, so why not be honest about how we feel?" the mayor said.
Additional paid pandemic leave
The mayor and the Lancaster County Board have each extended an additional two weeks of paid pandemic leave to city and county employees unable to work while quarantining or caring for children or a relative.
Both local governments implemented the changes for their workers following congressional action in March to provide two weeks of paid leave to allow workers to follow the guidance of health officials if they become ill.
Congress' law applies to businesses with less than 500 employees and the federal government, according to news reports.
Giving both full-time and part-time employees access to up to four weeks of paid leave during this time became a priority for the mayor, said Jennifer Brinkman, Gaylor Baird's chief of staff.
"She wanted them to understand that they would be taken care of during this crisis,” Brinkman said.
As of this week, 70 city employees out of more than 2,100 had accessed some of the newly available leave, she said.
Local governments have already budgeted the pay for workers for the current fiscal year.
How much overtime is required to keep key government operations running in Lincoln remains unknown, she said.
Landlords urged to show mercy
Nearly 70 eviction cases remain on the Lancaster County Court docket through April 10, and with an 1,800% surge in unemployment benefit applications earlier this month, Gaylor Baird has urged landlords to show mercy on their tenants.
Advocates for tenants in recent weeks had called on the mayor and other state officials to use their powers to temporarily halt evictions so no one would lose their housing and ability to quarantine themselves amid the pandemic.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment related to the pandemic through May 31.
For her part, Gaylor Baird urged landlords to waive or suspend evictions based on nonpayment, waive late payment fees and help set up payment plans in a letter sent Monday.
She also urged renters to communicate with their landlords about any financial difficulties they have.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called on landlords to suspend or waive evictions during the pandemic in a letter March 30, 2020.
In its weekly newsletter, the South of Downtown Community Development Organization applauded the mayor's efforts.
"We are so proud of Mayor Gaylor Baird's leadership and her guidance to Lincoln property owners and managers to keep our community safe, healthy, and housed as we feel the effects of COVID-19," the newsletter said.
Fast takes
77,000 — Page views on the city's special COVID-19 status and resources page since it launched March 16. “That’s about the same amount of traffic our city’s main site gets in a month,” Gaylor Baird said Monday. The information is at lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19.
$668,495 — Total donations made to the Lincoln Community Foundation's Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund. Contributions will fund grants to community organizations working with people disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and no administrative fees will be collected, the foundation said on its website. Go to lcf.org/covid19 to donate.
Virtually — How the Lancaster County Board will meet beginning next week, allowing commissioners to follow the social distancing examples they're preaching.
